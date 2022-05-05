Land Mobile Radio Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

Land Mobile Radio Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Land Mobile Radio Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the land mobile radio market size is expected to grow from $13.19 billion in 2021 to $15.4 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. The global LMR market size is expected to grow to $25.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.1%. An increase in usage of land mobile radio (LMR) systems in military applications is expected to drive the land mobile radio system market growth over the coming years.

The global land mobile radio market consists of sales of land mobile radio by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that enable push-to-talk two-way communication between radio transceivers. Land mobile radio (LMR) is a wireless communications technology that is primarily utilized for vital communications by public safety groups such as police, firefighters, and other emergency response organizations. LMR systems are widely used in the commercial world, including industrial, transportation, utilities, security, logistics, and even the military, in addition to the public safety sector.

Global Land Mobile Radio Market Trends

The integration of LTE technology into LMR systems is a key trend in the land mobile radio market. LTE (Long-Term Evolution) is a fourth-generation (4G) wireless standard for cellphones and other cellular devices that increases network capacity and speed. Land mobile radio manufacturers are incorporating LTE technology as it offers many advantages, including centralized management, improved PTT set-up times, lower recurring costs, interoperability and compliance, improved network performance compared to multiple networks, unlimited inter-technology communications and network security.

Global Land Mobile Radio Market Segments

By Type: Hand Portable, In-Vehicle (Mobile)

By Technology: Analog, Digital

By Frequency: 25-174 (VHF), 200-512 (UHF), 700 MHZ and Above

By Application: Commercial, Public Safety, Mining, Oil and Gas, Energy, Defense, Transportation, Construction, Others

By Geography: The global land mobile radio market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Land Mobile Radio Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides land mobile radio market overviews, land mobile radio system market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global land mobile radio market, land mobile radio global market share, land mobile radio global market segments and geographies, land mobile radio global market players, land mobile radio global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The land mobile radio market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Land Mobile Radio Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Motorola Solutions Inc., Harris Corporation, Cartel Communication Systems Inc, BK Technologies, TE Connectivity Ltd, Sepura Ltd., Simoco Telecommunications Ltd., JVC Kenwood Corporation, Nokia Networks B.V., Thales Group, TTG Global Ltd., Codan Communications, Midland Radio Corporation, EF Johnson Technologies Inc., and Airbus DS Communications.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

