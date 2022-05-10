Eyeglasses Brand Lensmart: Putting Contact Lenses on Sale

Daily disposable contact lenses Monthly disposable contact lenses Case of Contact Lenses

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The contact lenses market is expected to grow significantly in the US and globally by the end of 2029. In the recent past toric lens designs are gradually gaining popularity while soft contact lenses are the most prescribed among users.

The growth in the use of lenses is attributed to their anti-radiation properties and abilities to filter lights and function on miniature elements while being fashionable. Lensmart, a top eyeglasses brand, has announced its intention to put contact lenses on sale, which will give everyone a chance to own a pair.

Contact Lenses

Lensmart, a leading eyeglasses brand, has revealed that its contact lenses will go on sale by the middle of May. Consumers will be able to access numerous affordable colored contact lenses that suit their styles.

The store will have a variety of prescription contact lenses, eyeglasses, clip-on, and sunglasses for different facial structures and face types. One of the best-sellers that fashionistas can check out during the sale is the latest Morandi, which was launched recently in April.

This brand of contact lenses comes in both monthly and half-year disposable options and they are all excellent prices. For example, there is Morandi monthly disposable, which will be sold for $30.

There will be other daily disposable contact lenses on offer during the sale, to give customers a variety of lenses that supports convenience, comfort, and a high sense of fashion.

Why Contact Lenses are a Good Choice for Lensmart

As part of its goal to become a famous and leading eyewear product brand, Lensmart is committed to delivering high-quality and latest trends in eyewear products to better satisfy the taste of its teeming customers. From contact lenses to sunglasses and eyeglasses, the company is geared to continue enlarging its product line to meet the needs of customers.

While there are currently tons of products on the platform, Lensmart is consistently curating new products covering different styles, features, colors, and shapes to add to its line of products. All these are aimed at providing an exceptional customer experience to users.

Lensmart Shares How to Pick the Right Contact Lens

Picking the right contact lens is an important decision that should often be taken with your eye doctor. In most cases, different factors determine the perfect choice of contact lens for you.

These factors include your tolerance level to contact lenses, your expectations, refractive error, and your willingness to maintain your lenses. Here are some tips from Lensmart on how to pick the right contact lens:

1. Frequency of use: How often you plan to wear contact lenses will determine your choice. Do you plan to wear it daily, on weekends, or special occasions? Soft contact lenses are often a great choice for people planning to wear them full-time or part-time. They are comfortable even for beginners.

2. The sharpness of Vision: If you want your contact lens to deliver sharp vision, then rigid gas permeable contact lenses are the best option. Although they take time to get used to, they work better if you need sharper vision, especially if you have a condition called astigmatism.

3. Required Maintenance: While disposable contacts will reduce your risk of getting eye infections, you need to daily care for your contacts to maintain the health of your eyes when wearing contact.

If you want to avoid the cleaning and disinfecting process that comes with contact lenses maintenance daily, you should choose daily disposable lenses. These one-day soft lenses can be discarded after a single-use.

4. Overnight Use: If you plan to wear your contact lenses overnight, you should choose lenses that allow high-quality oxygen to permeate through them.

These are some important tips to help you make an informed decision when choosing your contact lenses. You can explore Lensmart for a variety of designs and styles in May.