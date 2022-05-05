Mother’s Day Gift: Stylish Eyeglasses from Lensmart

Stylish Reading Glasses for Mother's Day Elizaveta Amari

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is the trend for gifts & experiences to peak around Mother’s Day. Spas, Restaurant searches are two of top search trends during Mother’s Day. Flowers also top the list of things searched for during this period. Queries such as local florists near me see about 98% yearly growths on search engine.

Another gift item catching up on the list of trendy Mother’s Day gift items is eyewear. Eyeglasses have become a popular fashion accessory and it is making its way to the mainstream of gift ideas for Mother’s Day. People search for gift ideas for their moms on this auspicious occasion can consider eyeglasses as a good gift idea.

Lensmart, a top eyewear brand online is offering discount eyeglasses in celebrating Mother’s Day with its esteemed customers. The store has a variety of styles, design, shapes, and colors that customers can explore. You are sure to find the perfect piece that suits your mom’s style and face type.



What Eyeglasses are Available at Discounted Prices on Lensmart?

Lensmart will offer three distinctive, stylish eyeglasses at discounted prices during the Mother’s Day event. Here are the details of the stunning glasses that you can gift your mom during this special season.

1.Elizaveta: $6.95

Elizaveta are fashionable glasses for women made of high-quality material. It boasts first-class craftsmanship with both anti-scratch and anti-reflective coating. Elizaveta is lightweight and highly durable. They are perfect fit on any face without slipping.

It comes in oval shape and can be found in different sizes. You can find it in a variety of colors, including black, pink, red, blue, tortoiseshell, and tortoiseshell/Brown.

2.Amari: $9.95

This is another trendy anti-reflective and anti-scratch eyewear that works well as a Mother’s Day gift. It is made of high-quality material that delivers lesser glare. Made with Tr90 material, the lenses are lightweight, durable, and flexible.

Thanks to the high-quality material, the eyeglasses are very comfortable to handle. It is stylish and will suit your mom’s face, irrespective of her age. You can order for the frame in black, clear, wine, blue, or tortoiseshell. You can also request the lens as an add-on when shopping on the site.

3.Oren: $9.95

You can transform your mom’s style this Mother’s Day buy getting her this beautiful pair of cat eye glasses. Oren is every bit a stunner with its high quality material and first-class craftsmanship. It features an ant-scratch lens coating and anti-reflective coating that makes handling pretty comfortable and easy.

It is lightweight, which makes it ideal for your mom as it doesn’t rest heavily on the bridge of the nose. It is flexible and durable, making it a good buy. It comes in black-tortoiseshell and it is undoubtedly a stylish addition to your mom’s fashion accessories.



Why Choose Lensmart

Without a doubt, many eyewear brands are available online, so why should you choose Lensmart? Lensmart is a reputable online store that offers high-quality and affordable eyewear covering prescription glasses, fashion eyeglasses sunglasses, contact lenses, and clip-on, among others.

The platform offers a variety of designs, styles and colors of eyeglasses that cater to the needs of a wide group of customers. When you shop for eyewear on this platform, you do not have to wait until your product is delivered before you know how it looks on you.

Lensmart allows you to try the product on your face to see how it looks before you order. All you have to do is choose your face type from the list of faces on the platform and try the glass on the face. You can also upload your picture and put the glasses on to see how it looks before you even order it.

