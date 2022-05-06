Lensmart's Flash Sale on Mother's Day Square Glasses : Lyric Round Eyeglasses: Nevaeh

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mother’s Day is a holiday celebrated in honor of motherhood. This year’s Mother’s Day will be celebrated on Sunday, May 8, 2022. The American version of Mother’s Day originated in 1908 and was created by Anna Jarvis.

The holiday became an official United States holiday in 1914. While the celebrations and dates vary, the day is celebrated traditionally by presenting mothers with gifts of cards, flowers, and other things.

Originally, Mother’s Day celebrations could be traced to the ancient Greeks and Romans where festivals were held to honor the mother goddesses Cybele and Rhea. However, the modern-day celebration can be traced to the early Christian celebration known as Mothering Sunday.

Over the decades, the Mothering Sunday celebration has moved into a more general holiday where children would give their mothers gifts as tokens of appreciation. Different gifts are presented on this day and the trends have popularly been dominated by flowers, cards, and chocolates.

In contemporary days, more gift trends are making their way into the mainstream and one of such gifts is eyeglasses. Eyeglasses are symbols of fashion and a strong fashion statement that any woman can make.

Many eyewear brands are catching up on the trend, and one of such brands is Lensmart. Lensmart is a reputable eyewear brand that offers a variety of eyeglasses designs, styles, colors, and fits.

Lensmart’s “Gift” to Mother’s Day

In celebrating Mother’s Day and with respect to mothers all over the world, Lensmart is offering an attractive discount on selected products to commemorate this special day. The theme for Mother’s Day Sale on Lensmart is “Let Mom Shine in Your Love”.

What better way to celebrate your mom than with a pair of eyeglasses that will redefine her fashion statement. Some uniquely stylish eyeglasses have been selected for this special celebration and shoppers will be able to buy one and get the other frames at a 50% discount.

All items are already discounted but you get further discounts when you shop on Mother’s Day of eyewear. Selected products on offer during the sale event include Lyric, Nevaeh, Hanita, Amari, Madison, Sarah, Amidala, and Haidee, among others.

All these pairs of eyeglasses come in different colors, including black, blue, orange, milky-white, gold, clear, cameo-brown, and tortoiseshell, among others.

Lensmart’s Mission

Lensmart is committed to providing high-quality and affordable eyewear products for people across the world. The brand aims to provide an expansive range of eyeglasses that suit the unique optical needs of every customer through a personalized shopping experience.

The goal of the brand is not just to sell another pair of glasses to you but to deliver a high value and meaningful experience to your interaction with the brand online.

As part of its commitment to delivering exceptional value, Lensmart offers extensive resources to help in eye care, choosing the best eyewear for you, tips and guides, and a host of other resources that will help shoppers in their journey to acquiring the perfect eyewear.