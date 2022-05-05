FUELARTS launches specialized online courses for ART+TECH startups & DIGITAL & NFT startsups May, 16
FUELARTS - the first accelerator for Art+Tech and NFT based startups - this May launches two online pre-acceleration programs:
The program is a combination of techniques designed to develop an entrepreneur's business acumen and strategy skills, impart knowledge and useful contacts for building investment-attractive projects”NEW YORK, USA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ART+TECH STARTUPS
— Denis Belkevich, General Partner, FUELARTS
devoted to the digital transformation of the traditional Art Market
15 workshops, 3 days/week, 4 weeks, 30 hours
&
DIGITAL & NFT STARTUPS
dedicated to startups and NFT-based products
22 workshops, 3 days/week, 4 weeks, 50 hours
These programs meet the needs of multiple audiences and help to address prior professional development goals:
STARTUP FOUNDERS & СULTURAL ENTREPRENEURS
- To get professional support on your entrepreneurial journey
- To receive guidance and practical tools for scaling up your startup
- To explore the intersection of Art, Technology and Business
ART MANAGERS & GALLERY OWNERS
- To understand the digital transformation of the Art Market and its future
- To expand your Art Management expertise
- To successfully conduct professional activities based on the latest analytics and trends
ARTISTS & NFT CREATORS
- To receive guidance and practical tools for your career in the Digital Art Market.
- To become visible in the NFT space.
- To navigate the NFT world with us and get the secrets of monetizing your art globally.
STUDENTS & YOUNG PROFESSIONALS
- To understand the REAL Art World and its Digital realm
- To get insights into one of the fastest-growing industries
- To open professional networking opportunities to start your career in Art Business
The programs give early-stage founders the knowledge to fundraise and launch their Art+Tech / NFT startup 3 times faster and with a minimum budget. The team of professional mentors will provide them with practical tools while networking will open a wide variety of business opportunities.
CURRICULUM ART+TECH STARTUPS COURSE:
1. Introduction / Denis Belkevich
2. Art Market ecosystem / Roxanna Zarnegar
3. Art Market trends: shifting from Physical to Digital / To be announced
4. How to adress Art Market needs / Denis Belkevich
5. What is startup and what is not / Danny Setiawan
6. Search for product-market fit / Maria Savelieva
7. Networking & publicity instruments for Art+Tech startups / Anna Shvets
8. Go to Market strategy and successful business scaling / Natasha Le Tanneur
9. Business modeling and finantial modeling / Diego Berrio
10. Founders relations and team building / Katya Kohen
11. Tips & tricks of working with internal or external tech team / Petr Voynitskiy
12. Venture ecosystem and investment relations / Katya Kohen
13. Fundraising: how to be prepared / Galyna Isakiv
14. Prototyping / Danny Setiawan
15. Summary: what's next / Denis Belkevich
CURRICULUM DIGITAL & NFT STARTUPS COURSE:
1. Introduction / Denis Belkevich
2. NFT is NOT a market: markets disrupting by NFT technology / Denis Belkevich
3. What is NFT, NFT-based solutions, NFT-based startups / Anton Zanimonets
4. NFT ECOSYSTEM: Metaverse / Alex Blagirev
5. NFT ECOSYSTEM: Gamify / Constantin Kogan
6. NFT ECOSYSTEM: Collector / Sylvain Levy
7. NFT ECOSYSTEM: Artist / Poesy Liang
8. NFT ECOSYSTEM: Curator / Alina Gordienko
9. What is startup and what is not / Danny Setiawan
10. NFT ECOSYSTEM: Community manager / Alexandra Luzan
11. NFT ECOSYSTEM: Marketplace / To be announced
12. Search for product-market fit / Maria Savelieva
13. NFT: legal issues / Anastasia Gliebova
14. Scaling Classic to NFT / Arianna Perini
15. Networking & publicity instruments for Art+Tech startups / Anna Shvets
16. Go to Market strategy for NFT-based startups / Christina Shteinbrecher
17. Business modeling and finantial modeling / Diego Berrio
18. Founders relations and team building / Katya Kohen
19. NFT ECOSYSTEM: Technician / To be announced
20. Venture ecosystem and investment relations / Katya Kohen
21. Fundraising: how to be prepared / Galyna Isakiv
22. Prototyping / Danny Setiawan
23. Summary: what's next / Denis Belkevich
Classic Art+Tech startups Program: Price - 1500 USD
Digital & NFT startups Program: Price - 2500 USD
IMPORTANT! In connection with the military aggression against Ukraine, Fuelarts decided to make the course free for Ukrainian founders and co-founders, as well as Ukrainian STOs in Art + Tech startups around the world. Thus, Fuelarts would like to draw the attention of the international community to projects and hired employees of Ukrainian origin, who have long proved their efficiency and professionalism.
FUELARTS PRE-ACCELERATION IS AN EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM TAILORED FOR PEOPLE LOOKING TO ACQUIRE THE NECESSARY KNOWLEDGE AND TOOLS FOR LAUNCHING BUSINESSES FOR EXPONENTIAL GROWTH.
Apply NOW!
Admissions deadline: May, 10th 2022
Start: May, 16th 2022
Language: English
Modular format: online Zoom meetings
09:00 AM - 10:45 AM NY Time
10:45 AM - 12:30 PM NY Time
12:30 PM - 14:15 PM NY Time
Schedule is here
All the additional materials including the schedule are here
Join us online to learn more about the courses - https://youtu.be/Xcacr35t0vI or watch the recording at your convenience.
Contact us to receive all the details and options for a discount:
https://fuelarts.com/edu2022,
info@fuelarts.com
Whatsapp +1-7812269813
Telegram @Fuelarts_Accelerator
