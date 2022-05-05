FUELARTS launches specialized online courses for ART+TECH startups & DIGITAL & NFT startsups May, 16

FUELARTS pre-acceleration courses Classic Art+Tech startups / devoted to the digital transformation of the traditional Art Market. Digital & NFT startups / dedicated to startups and NFT-based products.

FUELARTS - the first accelerator for Art+Tech and NFT based startups - this May launches two online pre-acceleration programs:

The program is a combination of techniques designed to develop an entrepreneur's business acumen and strategy skills, impart knowledge and useful contacts for building investment-attractive projects” — Denis Belkevich, General Partner, FUELARTS

NEW YORK, USA, May 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- ART+TECH STARTUPSdevoted to the digital transformation of the traditional Art Market15 workshops, 3 days/week, 4 weeks, 30 hoursDIGITAL & NFT STARTUPSdedicated to startups and NFT-based products22 workshops, 3 days/week, 4 weeks, 50 hoursThese programs meet the needs of multiple audiences and help to address prior professional development goals:STARTUP FOUNDERS & СULTURAL ENTREPRENEURS- To get professional support on your entrepreneurial journey- To receive guidance and practical tools for scaling up your startup- To explore the intersection of Art, Technology and BusinessART MANAGERS & GALLERY OWNERS- To understand the digital transformation of the Art Market and its future- To expand your Art Management expertise- To successfully conduct professional activities based on the latest analytics and trendsARTISTS & NFT CREATORS- To receive guidance and practical tools for your career in the Digital Art Market.- To become visible in the NFT space.- To navigate the NFT world with us and get the secrets of monetizing your art globally.STUDENTS & YOUNG PROFESSIONALS- To understand the REAL Art World and its Digital realm- To get insights into one of the fastest-growing industries- To open professional networking opportunities to start your career in Art BusinessThe programs give early-stage founders the knowledge to fundraise and launch their Art+Tech / NFT startup 3 times faster and with a minimum budget. The team of professional mentors will provide them with practical tools while networking will open a wide variety of business opportunities.CURRICULUM ART+TECH STARTUPS COURSE:1. Introduction / Denis Belkevich2. Art Market ecosystem / Roxanna Zarnegar3. Art Market trends: shifting from Physical to Digital / To be announced4. How to adress Art Market needs / Denis Belkevich5. What is startup and what is not / Danny Setiawan6. Search for product-market fit / Maria Savelieva7. Networking & publicity instruments for Art+Tech startups / Anna Shvets8. Go to Market strategy and successful business scaling / Natasha Le Tanneur9. Business modeling and finantial modeling / Diego Berrio10. Founders relations and team building / Katya Kohen11. Tips & tricks of working with internal or external tech team / Petr Voynitskiy12. Venture ecosystem and investment relations / Katya Kohen13. Fundraising: how to be prepared / Galyna Isakiv14. Prototyping / Danny Setiawan15. Summary: what's next / Denis BelkevichCURRICULUM DIGITAL & NFT STARTUPS COURSE:1. Introduction / Denis Belkevich2. NFT is NOT a market: markets disrupting by NFT technology / Denis Belkevich3. What is NFT, NFT-based solutions, NFT-based startups / Anton Zanimonets4. NFT ECOSYSTEM: Metaverse / Alex Blagirev5. NFT ECOSYSTEM: Gamify / Constantin Kogan6. NFT ECOSYSTEM: Collector / Sylvain Levy7. NFT ECOSYSTEM: Artist / Poesy Liang8. NFT ECOSYSTEM: Curator / Alina Gordienko9. What is startup and what is not / Danny Setiawan10. NFT ECOSYSTEM: Community manager / Alexandra Luzan11. NFT ECOSYSTEM: Marketplace / To be announced12. Search for product-market fit / Maria Savelieva13. NFT: legal issues / Anastasia Gliebova14. Scaling Classic to NFT / Arianna Perini15. Networking & publicity instruments for Art+Tech startups / Anna Shvets16. Go to Market strategy for NFT-based startups / Christina Shteinbrecher17. Business modeling and finantial modeling / Diego Berrio18. Founders relations and team building / Katya Kohen19. NFT ECOSYSTEM: Technician / To be announced20. Venture ecosystem and investment relations / Katya Kohen21. Fundraising: how to be prepared / Galyna Isakiv22. Prototyping / Danny Setiawan23. Summary: what's next / Denis BelkevichClassic Art+Tech startups Program: Price - 1500 USDDigital & NFT startups Program: Price - 2500 USDIMPORTANT! In connection with the military aggression against Ukraine, Fuelarts decided to make the course free for Ukrainian founders and co-founders, as well as Ukrainian STOs in Art + Tech startups around the world. Thus, Fuelarts would like to draw the attention of the international community to projects and hired employees of Ukrainian origin, who have long proved their efficiency and professionalism.FUELARTS PRE-ACCELERATION IS AN EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM TAILORED FOR PEOPLE LOOKING TO ACQUIRE THE NECESSARY KNOWLEDGE AND TOOLS FOR LAUNCHING BUSINESSES FOR EXPONENTIAL GROWTH.Apply NOW!Admissions deadline: May, 10th 2022Start: May, 16th 2022Language: EnglishModular format: online Zoom meetings09:00 AM - 10:45 AM NY Time10:45 AM - 12:30 PM NY Time12:30 PM - 14:15 PM NY TimeSchedule is hereJoin us online to learn more about the courses - https://youtu.be/Xcacr35t0vI or watch the recording at your convenience.Contact us to receive all the details and options for a discount:info@fuelarts.comWhatsapp +1-7812269813Telegram @Fuelarts_Accelerator

