Voting Is Open in the Char Champion Competition
LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Char Champion™ is proud to announce that voting is now open! Cooks around the world have been hand-selected to compete in the global online Competition. The winner is decided by an online voting system where the BBQer with the most votes in the final round will take the title. The last man or woman standing will receive the ultimate prize package—a customized Yoder Smokers Cimarron Trailer rig, a trip to the American Royal World Series of BBQ, $5,000, and a feature on the cover of Barbecue New Magazine.
The Char Champion Competition not only celebrates cooking enthusiasts, but it also aims to raise awareness for the James Beard Foundation, a nonprofit organization that provides critical resources and support for independent restaurants to survive, rebuild, and thrive.
Chef Terry “BBQ Daddy” Matthews, a winner on Food Network’s Cutthroat Kitchen and owner of a successful catering business, will be hosting the Competition. YouTube sensation and cookbook author “Cowboy” Kent Rollins will make a few guest appearances as well.
Headlining sponsors for the Competition are Yoder Smokers, contributor of the grand-prize customized smoker trailer, and American Royal, contributor of the VIP experience for two at the World Series of Barbecue—including a place at open-seat judging and attendance at an exclusive private party. Yoder Smokers manufactures American-made barbecue grills and smokers, both for competitions and backyards. American Royal—a non-profit organization—aims to impact the future of agriculture through competitive learning, scholarships, education, and agriculture events.
Additional sponsors include iconic Kansas City barbecuers Jack Stack Barbecue; ThermoWorks, producer of durable, quality thermometers and tools that deliver accurate and safe results; Porter Road, a service delivering fully pasture-raised craft beef, pork, and chicken; and Kent Rollins’ lifestyle brand of cookware and cowboy-themed apparel.
Char Champion, LLC will donate a portion of the net proceeds from the Competition to the James Beard Foundation.
Visit charchampion.com for more information.
