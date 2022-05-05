Introducing Solutions HOCL Corporation: The Only HOCL Company Providing 5 Organic Scents

The Company is seeking retail and distribution channels for this exciting launch.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rick H. Cabados and Robert Huckleberry are pleased to announce the launch of their new Company, Solutions HOCL Corporation , which is the only HOCL company that is offering a scented version. Actually, they offer five Organic scents in its product lineup.Founded in 2022, Solutions HOCL Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of both liquid and powdered HOCL products. The products are the perfect cleaning solution to effectively sanitize and deodorize hard surfaces in a multitude of environments. They eliminate the odors and tough stains caused by mold or mildew as a sanitation method for facilities, industrial areas, and in the home. Solutions HOCL products are specifically formulated for a child and pet-friendly environment, in addition to offering HOCL in powder, liquid, and concentrated liquid forms, making it a game-changer in fighting today’s toughest cleaning tasks.“Solutions HOCL is 100 times more effective than bleach,” says Robert Huckleberry, CFO and Co-Founder of Solutions HOCL Corporation. “A simple Google search for ‘HOCL versus bleach’ confirms this fact and we are very excited to offer a product that no other HOCL company on the market offers – five Organic HOCL scents: Coconut, Lemon, Orange, Lavender, and Hawaiian Paradise. Now, consumers can purchase this highly effective product that boasts a long history of use and now with the option to create a wonderfully scented environment.”Solutions HOCL is ideal for a variety of applications, including:• • Restaurants• • Hotels• • Janitorial services• • Agriculture• • Homes• • Malls• • Schools• • Public Transportation• • Worship areas• • And many moreIn light of this exciting launch, Solutions HOCL is currently seeking retail and distribution channels to collaborate with the company and offer an exceptionally effective product to their consumers.For more information about Solutions HOCL Corporation, or to contact, please visit www.SolutionsHOCL.com/ About Solutions HOCL CorporationSolutions HOCL Corporation was founded by CEO, Rick H. Cabados, a specialist with 26 years of experience in water treatment – with an emphasis on electrolysis, alkaline and acidic water, and its applications in a multiple number of industries, from drinking water to agriculture.Working alongside Cabados is Todd Huckleberry, who acted as CTO for several large corporations, such as CitiBank, Dunn Edwards Paint, and Deutsche Bank.The company has worked tirelessly on R & D and is the first HOCL company to add organic scents and concentrated liquid formulas.