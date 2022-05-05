Mayor Bowser and DC Health Launch New Healthcare Workforce Task Force

(Washington, DC) Today, Mayor Bowser and DC Health announced the formation of a new Healthcare Workforce Task Force charged with rebuilding, strengthening, and expanding the District’s healthcare workforce. The Task Force includes thought leaders from the healthcare, education, and government sectors and will be co-chaired by Dr. Wayne Fredrick, President of Howard University, and Ms. Anita Jenkins, CEO of Howard University Hospital.

“Our health care workers have been incredible throughout the pandemic. At every single stage of the pandemic, they’ve demonstrated the utmost professionalism and compassion. But they’ve been through a lot, and this task force is going to put forth fresh ideas for how to best support current and aspiring health care workers,” said Mayor Bowser. “We have an opportunity, right now, to bring more residents into a high-demand field and, in doing so, to provide relief and support to our amazing frontline health care workers.”

Task Force, which will convene between May and September 2022, will create short-term (6 month to 2 years), mid-term (3 to 5 years), and long-term (5 years and beyond) recommendations to expand the District’s healthcare workforce.

In conjunction with the creation of this task force, DC Health will be launching new programs and policy changes that will continue to sustain, energize, and expand DC’s health care workforce. These programs include:

A new High Need Healthcare Career Scholarship Program that will help train and retain the next generation of nurses, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, home healthcare workers, and other direct care providers.

Changes to the District’s Health Professional Loan Repayment Program to incentivize our existing healthcare professionals to continue working in the District, with a focus on providing care to some of our city’s most historically disadvantaged communities.

Task force members include:

Co-chair Dr. Wayne Fredrick, President of Howard University

Co-chair Ms. Anita Jenkins, CEO of Howard University Hospital/AdventistHealthCare

Dr. Barbara Bass, Vice President for Health Affairs & Dean, GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences, CEO, The GW Medical Faculty Associations

Dr. Barbara Bazron, Director, Department of Behavioral Health

Jacqueline Bowens, President & CEO, DC Hospital Association

Ruth Brinkley, President of Kaiser Permanente

Melisa Byrd, Senior Deputy Director and Medicaid Director, Department of Health Care Finance

Veronica Damesyn-Sharpe, Executive Director, DC Health Care Association

Dyana Forester, President of Metro Washington Council, AFL-CIO

John Garvey, President, The Catholic University of America

Dr. Christina Grant, State Superintendent of Education for the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE)

Robert Hay, Executive Vice President, Medical Society of DC

Paul Kihn, Deputy Mayor for Education

Mark LeVota, Executive Director of DC Behavior Health Association

Dr. Ronald Mason, President, University of the District of Columbia

Patricia McGuire, President, Trinity Washington University

Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes, Director, Department of Employment Services

Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, Director, DC Health

Ian Perogol, Executive Director, DC Coalition of Disability Services Providers

Andrew Reese, Director, Department of Disability Services

Alexis Robertson, President & CEO, Opportunities Industrialization Center of DC (OIC/DC)

Ahnna Smith, Executive Director, Workforce Investment Council

Tamara Smith, President & CEO, DC Primary Care Association

Wayne Turnage, Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Resources

Social Media: Mayor Bowser Twitter: @MayorBowser Mayor Bowser Instagram: @Mayor_Bowser Mayor Bowser Facebook: facebook.com/MayorMurielBowser Mayor Bowser YouTube: https://www.bit.ly/eomvideos