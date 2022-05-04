Submit Release
News Search

There were 904 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,127 in the last 365 days.

Governor Cooper Signs Executive Order Offering Bonus Leave for Cabinet Agency State Employees Who Receive First COVID Booster Shot

NORTH CAROLINA, May 4 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper signed an Executive Order that encourages eligible state employees to get their COVID-19 booster shot and rewards them with a day of vacation leave. The Order provides up to eight hours of fully paid leave to eligible state employees who, on or before August 31, 2022, provide their agency with documentation of receiving a first booster for COVID-19. The Order applies to Cabinet agencies and any other state agencies that voluntarily adopt the Executive Order’s measures.

“We have seen the importance of vaccines and their effectiveness in keeping more people from ending up in our hospitals or becoming very sick,” said Governor Cooper. “Staying up-to-date on shots and getting boosters will help keep our state employees and communities safe.”

In July 2021, Governor Cooper signed an Executive Order announcing that the state would begin verifying the vaccination status of Cabinet agency workers. Unvaccinated employees were required to be tested at least once a week. Since the policy was adopted, Cabinet agencies have seen an increase in the number of employees who received their COVID-19 shots. Across the Governor’s Cabinet, the percentage of vaccinated employees jumped from 65% in September 2021 to nearly 78% as of late April 2022.

With the majority of state employees vaccinated against COVID-19 and infection rates relatively low, state government is pausing the testing requirement for most unvaccinated workers in place since last summer and implementing the new plan to provide paid leave to encourage boosters. The paid leave is available not only to employees who receive their first booster shot between May 4 and August 31, but also to employees who have already received their first booster shot. Employees will have until March 31, 2023 to use the extra leave.

“Vaccines and boosters are the best tools to manage COVID-19, and they continue to prove incredibly effective at preventing severe disease leading to hospitalizations,” said North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody H. Kinsley. “I urge everyone to get a free and safe vaccine and to stay prepared as we vacation, gather and celebrate this summer.”

People who are vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 are less likely to become severely ill and die from COVID. Booster shots protect the health of state employees, protect the health of state facility visitors and residents, and reduce lost work time due to illness. 

“The high rate of vaccination among state employees has led to a dramatic reduction in the number of our workers testing positive in recent months,” said Barbara Gibson, State Human Resources Director. “Getting boosted when eligible will reinforce that trend while protecting our employees and the people they serve.”

The weekly testing requirement for unvaccinated Cabinet agency employees in health care or correctional facilities may continue.

Learn more about vaccines and where to get one at myspot.nc.gov (English) or Vacunate.nc.gov (Spanish). Use NCDHHS’ online tool Find a Vaccine Location to find a nearby vaccine site. Call the state’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 888-675-4567.

Read the Executive Order.

Read the OSHR COVID Booster Leave Incentive Policy.

 

###

You just read:

Governor Cooper Signs Executive Order Offering Bonus Leave for Cabinet Agency State Employees Who Receive First COVID Booster Shot

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.