Submit Release
News Search

There were 904 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,127 in the last 365 days.

Carper and Kennedy Applaud Kigali Amendment Advancement

DELAWARE, May 4 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, today applauded the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for voting to advance the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol to the full Senate for ratification.

Last month, Senator Carper pressed for the committee to take this action in a letter with Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) to Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) and Ranking Member James Risch (R-Idaho). Carper and Kennedy also penned a joint op-ed last week calling for Kigali ratification.

“The Kigali Amendment is a win-win-win: it’s good for American industries’ global economic competitiveness, it’s good for consumers’ pocketbooks, and it’s good for our planet. Today, we are one step closer to realizing these benefits for our nation and the world. Now, it’s time for the full Senate to continue the momentum of the Foreign Relations Committee’s vote on Kigali by quickly ratifying this treaty and delivering this victory to the American people,” said Senator Carper.

Senator Carper authored the American Innovation and Manufacturing (AIM) Act along with Senator Kennedy, which phases down the use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) along the timeline required under Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol. Co-sponsored and passed with strong, bipartisan support and backed by a broad coalition of industry and environmental groups, the AIM Act supports American companies at the forefront of developing energy-efficient alternatives to HFCs that will be made in the United States and save consumers money.

###

You just read:

Carper and Kennedy Applaud Kigali Amendment Advancement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.