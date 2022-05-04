Carper and Kennedy Applaud Kigali Amendment Advancement

DELAWARE, May 4 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, today applauded the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for voting to advance the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol to the full Senate for ratification.

Last month, Senator Carper pressed for the committee to take this action in a letter with Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) to Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) and Ranking Member James Risch (R-Idaho). Carper and Kennedy also penned a joint op-ed last week calling for Kigali ratification.

“The Kigali Amendment is a win-win-win: it’s good for American industries’ global economic competitiveness, it’s good for consumers’ pocketbooks, and it’s good for our planet. Today, we are one step closer to realizing these benefits for our nation and the world. Now, it’s time for the full Senate to continue the momentum of the Foreign Relations Committee’s vote on Kigali by quickly ratifying this treaty and delivering this victory to the American people,” said Senator Carper.

Senator Carper authored the American Innovation and Manufacturing (AIM) Act along with Senator Kennedy, which phases down the use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) along the timeline required under Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol. Co-sponsored and passed with strong, bipartisan support and backed by a broad coalition of industry and environmental groups, the AIM Act supports American companies at the forefront of developing energy-efficient alternatives to HFCs that will be made in the United States and save consumers money.

