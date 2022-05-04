EPW Committee Unanimously Advances Water Resources Development Act

DELAWARE, May 4 - WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, today led a committee markup to advance the bipartisan Water Resources Development Act of 2022 (WRDA 2022) by a 20-0 vote. Carper authored the legislation along with EPW Ranking Member Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), as well as Senators Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.).

WRDA 2022 would authorize much-needed investments in the projects and programs of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) across the country. For the first time since 2007, the bill authorizes new environmental infrastructure projects and modifies existing ones. It also directs the Corps to expedite the completion of several ongoing studies and projects that are critical to addressing coastal and inland flood risk mitigation, navigation, and ecosystem restoration.

“Our committee has shown, yet again, that we can come together across the aisle to help meet the pressing water infrastructure needs of the American people,” Senator Carper said. “This year’s reauthorization of the Water Resources Development Act would authorize the modification of existing and construction of new, critical Army Corps projects in Delaware and throughout the country — projects that will significantly improve quality of life, create good-paying jobs, and protect communities against the threats of climate change. I am proud of our committee’s bipartisan work in advancing this legislation and look forward to its consideration by the full Senate.”

Draft Bill Text | Section by Section | Bill Summary

###