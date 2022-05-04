Rising Incidence of Cancer to Drive Doxorubicin Market at CAGR of 5.3% through 2026: Fact.MR Research

Doxorubicin Market Analysis by Formulation (Lyophilized Doxorubicin Powder & Doxorubicin Solution) By Type (Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, Lung Cancer, Bladder Cancer, Stomach Cancer & Leukemia) By Distribution Channel & Region – Global Market Insights 2026

/EIN News/ -- United States, Rockville MD, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published Fact.MR report, the global Doxorubicin Market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 5.3% between 2022 and 2026. The market is expected to reach US$ 1.3 Billion by the end of 2026. The demand for Doxorubicin is expected to rise over the forecast period and the market is projected to gain a global market size worth of US$ 1.1 Billion by the end of 2022.

Cancer is one of the most concerning diseases the human population has ever encountered, and increasing incidence of cancer is driving demand for novel cancer medications. Doxorubicin is one of the most common drugs used in the treatment of several types of cancers such as breast, prostate, ovarian, etc. Increasing awareness about cancer treatments and rising number of cancer patients are projected to drive doxorubicin market potential.

However, doxorubicin market growth might be restrained to a certain extent owing to increasing awareness of the side effects associated with long-term use of the medication.

Doxorubicin suppliers or focusing on advancing their research and development capabilities to develop novel cancer medications and treatments to maximize their revenue generation potential.

• In December 2021, Roche, a leading Swiss multinational organization, announced the results of phase III of its POLARIX study that is aimed at depicting a combination treatment approach that reduces the risk of death or disease worsening by nearly 27%. This involved the use of MabThera®/Rituxan® (rituximab) plus cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, and prednisone (R-CHP) in combination with Polivy® (polatuzumab vedotin).

Which Type of Cancer Accounts for Most Demand for Doxorubicin?

“Ovarian Cancer Accounts for Highest Doxorubicin Consumption”

The world has witnessed a substantial increase in the incidence of ovarian cancer and this trend is anticipated to majorly influence doxorubicin sales across the world. Doxil for ovarian cancer treatment has gained massive popularity in recent years and is anticipated to follow a similar trend throughout the forecast period.

Liposomal Doxil and carboplatin for ovarian cancer are used as a combination treatment. The rising incidence of ovarian cancer will further drive demand for all chemotherapy medications that are crucial to the treatment of this disease.

Key Segments Covered in Doxorubicin Industry Research

Doxorubicin Market by Formulation : Lyophilized Doxorubicin Powder Doxorubicin Solution

Doxorubicin Market by Cancer Type : Breast Cancer Prostate Cancer Ovarian Cancer Lung Cancer Bladder Cancer Stomach Cancer Leukemia Other Types of Cancers





Doxorubicin Market by Distribution Channel :



Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies e-Commerce



Doxorubicin Market by Region : North America Doxorubicin Market Latin America Doxorubicin Market Europe Doxorubicin Market East Asia Doxorubicin Market South Asia & Oceania Doxorubicin Market MEA Doxorubicin Market



Competitive Landscape

Doxorubicin companies are focusing on launching new products in the nation to maximize their revenue generation potential and increase their market presence.

For instance, in September 2020, Zydus Cadila, a leading name in the doxorubicin market, announced that it had received final approval for the commercialization of its generic Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome injection by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), which is used for the treatment of cancers in the U.S.





Key players in the North America Doxorubicin Market

Changzhou Kinyond Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Cipla Limited

Hikma Thymoorgan Pharmazie GmbH

Pfizer Inc.

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Synbias Pharma AG

Janssen-Cilag Pty Limited

Meiji Seika Pharma Co. Ltd.

Key Takeaways from the Doxorubicin Market Study

In 2022, the doxorubicin market accounts for a valuation of US$ 1.1 Bn.

Shipments of doxorubicin are anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2026.

The doxorubicin market is set to reach US$ 1.3 Billion by the end of 2026.

Increasing incidence of cancer, rising geriatric population, and growing use of doxorubicin in cancer treatment will drive market growth across the forecast period.

Side effects associated with the use of doxorubicin are anticipated to hinder market growth over the coming years.

Accounting for a major market share of 40.5%, the U.S. doxorubicin industry holds a market value of US$ 443.5 Million in 2022.

Sales of doxorubicin in China are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 7.5% through 2026.





