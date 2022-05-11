Olukayode Jinadu to Make Donation in Support for After School Programs In The US

Olukayode Jinadu

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About 10.2 million children and youth participate in afterschool programs across the United States today. Additional 19 million children would participate if a program were available. Olukayode Jinadu is keen to make this possible and help nurture tomorrow's leaders. He recently announced that he would be making a donation to support after-school programs for high school students across the United States.

While making the announcement, Mr. Jinadu recognized the integral role afterschool programs play in promoting cognitive, social, emotional, and academic competencies in children and teenagers. These programs effectively reduce risky behaviors, promote physical health, and offer a safe and supportive environment for the youth who are tomorrow’s leaders.

CDC on After School Program Benefits:

Mr. Jinadu’s sentiments align with those of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to CDC, afterschool programs provide youths with safety and supervision. They can potentially support student academic achievement and help minimize health disparities. Moreover, studies have linked programs that follow evidence-based practices to improve youths’ personal and social skills with positive social behaviors.

Jinadu’s Call For Youth’s Inclusivity:

According to Olukayode, youths need to feel included and respected like everyone. They should be encouraged to speak for themselves and participate in various decision-making processes. That’s how future leaders are made, and one of the most practical ways to achieve this is through afterschool programs.

He pointed out that work-based afterschool programs that focus on mentorship and apprenticeships are especially effective in early exposure to the employment world.

Olukayode did not forget to remind government agencies, community organizations, and various philanthropies of the need to provide resources to build, sustain, and ensure access to high-quality afterschool programs to promote positive outcomes among the youth.

About Olukayode Jinadu:

Besides being a devoted philanthropist with a passion for transforming youths into productive members of society, Olukayode Jinadu is an accomplished engineer and project management expert with over 15 years of experience. The Harvard University-trained leader has expertise in managing design, development, and quality initiatives across various industries, including aerospace, automotive, and manufacturing.

Olukayode is the current Quality Analytics Manager at Abbot Laboratories, in Alameda, CA, working with a team of analysts and scientists. He has previously worked for leading organizations like Thyssenkrupp Elevator, Raytheon Technologies, and Cummins Inc.

He holds a Bachelor of Science (Mechanical Engineering), Master of Science (Mechanical Engineering), and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degrees. Olukayode is also a member of several professional associations, including the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE), the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), and the National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA).