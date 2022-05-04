Environmental Trust Fund invests about $8.6 million

CANADA, May 4 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The Environmental Trust Fund will invest about $8.6 million into environmental projects in 2022-23.

The funding of $8,641,200 is divided among 234 application-based projects throughout the province which include activities such as environmental research, education and restoration; waste reduction and recycling; and climate change adaptation and mitigation.

“We are pleased to support innovative projects which encourage environmental initiatives in our communities to build a better New Brunswick,” said Environment and Climate Change Minister Gary Crossman. “Each project makes a significant contribution to improving our environment while creating jobs and helping our economy.”

The fund is a long-standing mechanism for community groups, organizations, municipalities and institutions in the province to implement projects that produce tangible, measurable benefits to the environment.

Last fall, the department released its first Environmental Trust Fund Impact Report, which highlighted some of the success stories the fund has supported.

“It is clear throughout this report that the efforts of the people and organizations involved in these initiatives are making an important difference in retaining and enhancing the natural beauty of this province while also helping to educate New Brunswickers about the environment,” said Crossman.

Each year, the fund provides significant support to community-based initiatives that align with the following priority areas: protecting the environment, increasing environmental awareness, managing waste, addressing climate change and building sustainable communities.

The fund was established by the Environmental Trust Fund Act. Contributions are generated from the Beverage Containers Program.

More information, including the list of approved projects and initiatives, is available on the Department of Environment and Local Government’s website.

04-05-22