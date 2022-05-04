MvVO ART AD ART SHOW 2022 Winning Artists Announced at Advertising Industry Reception Hosted by HAVAS New York
Chanell Angeli Receives Top Honors and a Specialty Clio in Contemporary ART; AD ART SHOW on Display at the Westfield World Trade Center inside the Oculus, NYCNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During an Advertising Industry Opening Reception hosted by HAVAS New York, MvVO ART announced that Chanell Angeli took top honors in AD ART SHOW 2022. The MvVO ART jury of collectors awarded Chanell Angeli a Specialty Clio in Contemporary Art. A mixed-media artist of Caribbean descent, her work draws on her heritage, and interest in the relationship between poetry and visual art, to create immersive experiences, exploring themes of the divine feminine and the African Diaspora. Her work is rich in emotional content and intelligence.
Parme Marin and Layla Nami were also named 2022 show winners. Parme Marin creates works of art with leather, hair, and wood, exploring “La Peau” (the skin). Layla Nami’s bold imagery draws inspiration from Persian folktales, medieval tapestries, and illuminated manuscripts.
“The talent represented in the 2022 selection of 120 artists is extraordinary. When people comment on the diversity of our artists, I can only say that this is organic and reflects the creative people with roots in advertising and commercial design. The diversity of artistic talent is on display. Discover them daily on MvVO ART’s Instagram (@mvvoart)” Maria van Vlodrop, CEO and Founder of MvVO ART, Creator of AD ART SHOW.
MvVO ART launched AD ART SHOW at Sotheby’s New York in 2018. Now in its fifth year, the 2022 edition brings art directly to people by transforming an advertising platform—the monumental digital screens at Westfield World Trade Center inside the Oculus in New York—into a public gallery space for an entire month. The iconic Oculus, designed by Santiago Calatrava, becomes an inspiring contemporary art destination from May 1 to 31, 2022.
The participating artists have backgrounds in advertising/design or related fields. They are following in the footsteps of famous artists like Andy Warhol, Rene Magritte, and Keith Haring. Historically some artists have made the leap, but the barriers persist; and MvVO ART/AD ART SHOW throws the doors open for these talented artists with direct connections to the Art world in a celebration of artistic discovery open to all art lovers. It bridges the gap between the Art World and Advertising.
In keeping with the historical connections between Art and Advertising, MvVO ART/AD ART SHOW includes influential figures in both contemporary Art and Advertising on the initial Selection Committee and Jury of Collectors. Laura Skoler, Board of Directors, New Museum, NYC, and the Daniel and Florence Guerlain Drawing Foundation, Paris chairs both the Selection Committee and the Jury. Eric Shiner, a noted curator and formerly the Director of the Andy Warhol Museum, serves on the selection committee. Demonstrating their support and enthusiasm for the artists in advertising, Pum Lefebure, Co-founder & Chief Creative Officer, Design Army and Nils Leonard, Creative Founder, Uncommon Creative Studio also serve on the selection committee
Artworks by MvVO ART/AD ART SHOW 2022 artists can be purchases on the MvVO ART gallery page on Artsy—the premiere site for Art collectors. To access the online gallery, go to mvvoart.com/artist-gallery
About MvVO ART: MvVO ART, creator of AD ART SHOW (the art of artists from advertising) is a New York based innovative art venture dedicated to creating new opportunities for artists, art lovers & brands to discover each other and form powerful partnerships. MvVO ART’s Founder & CEO, Maria van Vlodrop is in Adweek’s 100 Creative list as top ten cultural shaper in the pandemic and beyond.
About The Westfield Network: Launched in 2017, The Westfield Network is the largest digital out-of-home media network in the U.S. that features real-time capture of consumer engagement and demographics. It provides meaningful analytics to optimize advertising content, making it more relevant and engaging for the customers in proximity to a screen at any given time. More than 400 brands in leading consumer retail, luxury, entertainment, and telecom have advertised on the network to date.
About Havas New York: Havas New York is one of 60+ full-service Villages and the North American flagship agency of Havas Creative Group, a powerful network of creative agencies with the most modern capabilities and talented people in the business. At Havas New York, we are a creative company with soul, breaking tradition in our category to help progressive marketers speak the modern language of advertising through culture, design, and technology—creating better, more meaningful brand experiences. Creatives are creators who deliver work designed to raise consciousness and inspire conversation in the real world, not the advertising space. Learn more at our website, ny.havas.com, or follow us on Twitter @HavasNYC, Facebook and Instagram @HavasNYC.
