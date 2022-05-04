Submit Release
News Search

There were 899 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,148 in the last 365 days.

Idaho Fish and Game Advisory Committee Meeting - May 11, 2022

Idaho Fish and Game Advisory Committee Meeting and Agenda

Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. MDT

Idaho Fish and Game Headquarters Office 600 S. Walnut Boise, Idaho

Video conference information

Video conference link: https://zoom.us/j/94491026114   Call in number: 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 944 9102 6114  

Agenda

Time Topic
10:00 a.m. Convene and Call to Order Fish and Game Advisory Committee Chairman Attwood Review and Approval of March 2, 2022 Minutes (Action)
10:05 a.m. Efforts in Montana -- Dan Garren
10:15 a.m. One Montana-Master Hunter Presentation -- Sarah Davies & Bill Spahr
11:00 a.m. Break
11:15 a.m. Review of Charge and Ideas and Strategies Covered in Meetings -- Dan Garren
12:00 p.m. Working Lunch
1:00 p.m. Roundtable Discussion
3:00 p.m. Recommendations to Reduce Agricultural Depredations by Elk Harbored on Nearby Private Lands (Action)
3:30 p.m. Closing Comments from Director Schriever and Director Gould
4:00 p.m. Adjourn

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Director’s office at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game directly at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).

You just read:

Idaho Fish and Game Advisory Committee Meeting - May 11, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.