Is Glamping the new camping part 2 of 2

If you diddnt read part one of "is Glamping the new camping" than you definitely should! Mental health benefits topped a 2021 offerings list based on the Wellable Employee Wellness Industry Report. The biggest investment companies have made is in stress management/resilience (81%), mindfulness/meditation (69%), and mental health (88%).
Since the pandemic, remote working has flourished with many organizations moving forward with a decentralized workforce or hybrid model. This flexibility has caused a huge rethink in terms of what employers offer their staff with regards to perks and benefits. The onsite cafeteria and gym has diminished in favor of remote options such as virtual learning and subsidized home office setups. There is a very real need to be able to assess and support remote employee wellbeing. Whilst freelance digital nomads can continually refresh their surroundings if they choose to do so, employees may well be 100% based from home or adopt a hybrid model of home and office. With burnout and stress the predominant factors in attrition, Wellness is on the rise and companies recognize the need to gift employees better remote options. The report shows that a whopping 94% of companies agree to the expansion of their virtual wellness services with 51% agreeing to a health and wellness allowance.
Where to stay
According to Glampitecht, the big movers in the glamping space are Shepherd huts (25%), Glamping Pods (18%), and Tents/Yurts (24% combined) with Lodges and other less known formats making up the remainder.
Whilst hotels frequently offer a generic formula to appease the masses, where to glamp is more down to individual taste. We’ve helped narrow it down to some key questions to answer when considering your next existential adventure into the great unknown….with or without Wi-Fi
Considerations when choosing your glamping escape
Family size - Are you a couple, or do you have a brood of kids. Would open plan living suit your needs or would you need to be able to have separate rooms for the kids
Location - How far are you willing to travel and does it make sense for the length of stay. If you are staying well off the beaten track then think about how you are getting there and what extra time you should allow for - we all know sat nav likes to play pranks when you need it most
Facilities - A real important one. What are the essentials for your family trip. Do you mind communal facilities or are private bathrooms essential? Are you intending to go self catering or do you want the option to order food onsite?
Check-In type - A lot of glamping sites now offer some degree of self check-in, but many still rely on the good old fashioned check-in area to ensure that you are met by somebody onsite and the relevant details are exchanged, like your car registration that you instantly forget in the moment.
Cost - Of course a biggie, but you need to gauge value vs expectation here. There may be significant reductions in price compared to a conventional hotel.
Reviews - As per the above, be sure (like any other accommodation) to check the reviews. See what the broad sweep of statements are. If anything is glaringly wrong then it will usually flag pretty clearly. Don’t be dissuaded by one negative review that may not present an accurate reflection of the site.
Connectivity - If WiFi is important to you i.e you need to work a little, or hypnotize the kids for 1/2hr then again, check ahead. Phone the site and ask someone directly if need be.
Weather - Another obvious one, but research where you are going and what contingency plans are available in the event of bad weather. If the heavens open, then are there nearby indoor options such as cinemas, play zones, museums, shopping centers etc?
Activities - Think about what you want from the experience. Maybe this trip is pure chill-out, or perhaps you are looking to get your buzz on. Better still, maybe it’s a combo of both.
Extras - Lastly, check what additional options are available during your stay. You may want to hire bikes for example or avail of a hot tub, or movie collection. When we are away there is always the tendency to get a little indulgent, and why not, It’s our break after all. Go for it with gusto!
On example is Tara Hill Estate. Tara Hill Estate is home to the unique Wild Rooms, the perfect escape for the ultimate getaway or the ideal retreat for the hybrid worker.
Nestled amidst 10 acres of hillside in the heart of the sunny South East of Wexford, Tara Hill Estate provides luxury accommodation, relaxing surroundings and a base for outdoor adventuring.
The one bedroom Wild Rooms suites feature underfloor heating, indoor and outdoor waterfall showers, king size beds, duck feather and down pillows, quartz worktops, dedicated high speed Wi-Fi, self-catering kitchenettes and private outside dining and relaxation areas. The Wild Rooms also boast views over the countryside and Irish Sea.
The Sea Forest Lodge is a converted working mill comprising an open plan mezzanine living area with high speed connectivity, TV/DVD, and spiral staircase to the master bedroom. There is also a self-catering kitchen with dining area, a utility area with a washer/dryer, a private downstairs bathroom, and outside there is a sun terrace garden to enjoy those warmer months.
