Idaho Fish and Game Advisory Committee Meeting - May 11, 2022
Idaho Fish and Game Advisory Committee Meeting and Agenda
Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. MDT
Idaho Fish and Game Headquarters Office 600 S. Walnut Boise, Idaho
Video conference information
Video conference link: https://zoom.us/j/94491026114 Call in number: 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 944 9102 6114
Agenda
|Time
|Topic
|10:00 a.m.
|Convene and Call to Order Fish and Game Advisory Committee Chairman Attwood Review and Approval of March 2, 2022 Minutes (Action)
|10:05 a.m.
|Efforts in Montana -- Dan Garren
|10:15 a.m.
|One Montana-Master Hunter Presentation -- Sarah Davies & Bill Spahr
|11:00 a.m.
|Break
|11:15 a.m.
|Review of Charge and Ideas and Strategies Covered in Meetings -- Dan Garren
|12:00 p.m.
|Working Lunch
|1:00 p.m.
|Roundtable Discussion
|3:00 p.m.
|Recommendations to Reduce Agricultural Depredations by Elk Harbored on Nearby Private Lands (Action)
|3:30 p.m.
|Closing Comments from Director Schriever and Director Gould
|4:00 p.m.
|Adjourn
Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Director’s office at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game directly at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).