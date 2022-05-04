Idaho Fish and Game Advisory Committee Meeting - May 11, 2022

Idaho Fish and Game Advisory Committee Meeting and Agenda

Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. MDT

Idaho Fish and Game Headquarters Office 600 S. Walnut Boise, Idaho

Video conference information

Video conference link: https://zoom.us/j/94491026114 Call in number: 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting ID: 944 9102 6114

Agenda

Time Topic 10:00 a.m. Convene and Call to Order Fish and Game Advisory Committee Chairman Attwood Review and Approval of March 2, 2022 Minutes (Action) 10:05 a.m. Efforts in Montana -- Dan Garren 10:15 a.m. One Montana-Master Hunter Presentation -- Sarah Davies & Bill Spahr 11:00 a.m. Break 11:15 a.m. Review of Charge and Ideas and Strategies Covered in Meetings -- Dan Garren 12:00 p.m. Working Lunch 1:00 p.m. Roundtable Discussion 3:00 p.m. Recommendations to Reduce Agricultural Depredations by Elk Harbored on Nearby Private Lands (Action) 3:30 p.m. Closing Comments from Director Schriever and Director Gould 4:00 p.m. Adjourn

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Director’s office at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game directly at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).