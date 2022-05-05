How to Choose a Personal Injury Lawyer: Everything You Need to Know

How To Select the Right Personal Injury Lawyer for Your Case

Unintentional injuries.

If you find yourself in a new job while also seeing the fruits of the labor you reaped in your 20s -- a new house, a new spouse, and a new, bouncing baby -- you could stand to lose a lot if something happens at your new job. Should your luck strike in the black, then there's a way that you can recoup your losses.

Choose a personal injury lawyer!

But first, we need to nail down some of the specific types of personal injuries, so that you are on the right boat to weather the storm.

Motor Vehicle Accidents:

If you're looking for the type of accident plaguing most workplaces, look no further. In 2020, the stats were painting a grim picture.

1,778 people's lives were taken by motor vehicle accidents in the workplace, eating up 37.3% of all 4,764 workplace accidents.

That's a small slice of the pie when looking at the bigger picture. Throughout all of the nation's roads, 38,824 lives were lost in traffic crashes. That leaves a lot of wiggle room for people like you -- should your car have been broadsided -- to seek out this type of attorney.

There's a crucial distinction to remember when you choose a personal injury lawyer in this field, so pay attention.

Premises Liability

First, let's identify what Premise Liability law determines: if the property owner is liable for any damages to other parties that occurred within the boundaries of that property.

Property, in this case, entails:

Home

Vehicles

Land

Let's assume that you were pulling your car out of the local Chick-Fil-A, and your chicken delight turned to horror when a fellow chicken eater slammed his truck into your car.

You could very well seek the aid of a motor vehicle accident attorney and a premise liability attorney because -- you guessed it -- the accident occurred on company property. Lesson? Always be familiar with the surrounding premises.

This next category has a colorful track record of cases.

Product Liability

That crash on Chick-Fil-A property wasn't the only wrench in the soon-to-be worst day of your life.

Your morning joe splashed down onto your bare, exposed flesh when you got hit. You didn't know that the staff heated the coffee to 190 degrees Fahrenheit! This tale isn't fiction. A similar thing happened to 79-year-old Stella Liebeck.

She suffered third-degree burns from a scalding McDonald's Coffee, requiring years of skin grafts and surgeries. She headhunted for $2.9 million but settled for under $600,000. In your case, you have damages against your car caused on Chick-Fil-A property, but you also have a possible product liability case in the works!

Medical Malpractice

In short, medical malpractice could fall under the following causes:

Surgical errors

Birth traumas

Medical misdiagnoses

Anesthesia errors

Unreasonable delays in treating a diagnosed patient

Failure to get consent from a patient

If you don’t choose a personal injury lawyer, you have a long, uphill battle if you seek compensation for any damages. Good luck wrangling together all medical experts, depositions, medical records, research, and doctor notes. It’ll make for an unscalable mountain.

Tools to Help You Locate Your Attorney

We’ll start with some of the best tools to get you on your way to catching the best lawyer from the masses swimming out there. And, if in doubt, turn to the bar.

Referencing Your Official State Bar

No matter which US state you find yourself residing in, you can rest assured that you will always have some form of legal representative waiting for you to hire them. But you must do it within your state.

Avvo

Pull the name of your attorney candidate and plug it into this fantastic vetting tool for your personal injury case needs.

And with 97% of lawyers being rated by the website, there’s a good chance you’ll be able to stack up Mr. John Doe against Mrs. Mary Jane. If you were unsure that a simple rating is enough, don’t be. Avvo pairs that with detailed profiles, references, and reviews to make your choice with confidence.

Questions to Ask Yourself

When contacting and vetting your candidates, please make a point to ask or research their philosophy regarding client communication. You should be able to get a sense of their philosophy from the first few minutes of the conversation. Here are some indicators to keep your eyes peeled out for:

Do they ask you questions?

Do they listen to you?

Do they give feedback and suggestions?

If any of those indicators are off, it could be a sign that they will shove you onto someone with more interpersonal skills. This off-hand approach can make you feel like another case number in their file, especially when it comes to big law offices that deal in volume and quantity.

The Attorney’s Experience

Court-appointed “lawyers” aren’t very different from lampshades used as fillers in your living room, and they spend fleeting minutes at hearings and aren’t very effective in a prolonged case. Often, it’s just a reason to get you through the courtroom doors, “fulfilling” your sacred right for representation.

The point? You — yourself — should choose a personal injury lawyer, not someone else. Vet someone with experience in your case to give you the best chance to fight back against the sharks.

