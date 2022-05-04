More about Gov. Kemp Signs Legislation to Uphold Georgia’s Culture of Protecting Life at All Stages

Submit Release
Atlanta, GA – Governor Kemp has signed SB 116, a bill allowing nonprofits to offer free maternity supportive housing residences and resources for pregnant and postpartum women.

“SB 116 will help us support Georgia mothers and their newborns by ensuring free housing and wraparound resources for pregnant and postpartum women in need are easy to come by and local regulations do not incumber these needed services,” said Governor Kemp. “Betsy’s Law has a meaningful history behind it, and I appreciate all who worked with members of the Georgia General Assembly to send this piece of legislation to my desk to be signed. Marty and I are committed to continuing Georgia’s reputation of being a state that protects life at all stages.”

Maternity supportive housing residences must register and pay an annual fee to the Georgia Department of Human Services (DHS). These residences must also comply with local building codes, have property insurance, have access to wraparound services, and have written policies for admission and intake. Now, counties, cities, and consolidated governments cannot constrain or place occupancy requirements on these residences unless those same restrictions would apply to a single family living in the residence. Ultimately, Betsy’s Law will empower pregnant and new mothers with options and resources in tough times to protect both them and their children.

Governor Kemp, in addition to the many members of the Georgia House and Senate who voted in favor of this important measure, would like to thank the following bill sponsors of SB 116: Sen. Randy Robertson and Rep. Sharon Cooper.

