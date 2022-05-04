Processed Cashew Market to Garner US$ 8,793.0 Mn by 2032 at 5.8% CAGR, Says FMI
EINPresswire.com/ -- The global processed cashew market is set to witness growth at a CAGR of 5.8%, surpassing US$ 8,793.0 Mn by 2032, finds Future Market Insights (FMI). Growth is driven by rising demands for superfood with nutritional properties.
Consumers are increasingly interested in diets that are both sustainable and healthy. Hence, adoption of sustainable food products such as plant-based is increasing. With growing awareness of the importance of living a healthy lifestyle, preference for a natural diet is expected to propel.
With increased competition among companies producing functional ingredients as the food and beverage industry, companies are constantly innovating to design novel products in order to maintain market leadership.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The processed cashew market is estimated to expand at CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period (2022-2032)
In terms of nature, conventional segment of processed cashew is likely to be leading form through 2022.
Organic processed cashew segment will witness highest growth during the assessment period.
Based on application, bakery & confectionery holds a dominant market share in this segment as processed cashews are widely used in cookies and biscuits.
South Asia is expected to dominate the processed cashew market, with India spearheading the growth during the projection period.
“With hectic lifestyle, demand for quick, healthy, and convenient food options is surging. To capitalize on this growing demand for healthy snacks, key companies are introducing products such as nut butters, milks, roasted and coated cashews, cheeses, etc. This is likely to augment the sales in the market.”, says a Future Market Insights analyst.
Competitive Landscape.
In 2020, Milled announced the launch of organic cashew which are Vegan, Gluten-Free, Paleo, Keto.
Superior confectionery brand Chocolat Madagascar stated that they are ready to launch newest line of bars aiming the vegan sector particularly developed using fresh cashew chocolate.
Explore More Valuable Insights
Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global processed cashew market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.
Processed Cashew Market By Category
By Product Type:
Cashew Flour
Cashew Paste
Cashew Protein Powder
Cashew Oil
Cashew Butter
Coated/Flavored Cashews
Sliced and Diced Cashews
Others
By Nature:
Conventional
Organic
By End-Use Application:
Protein Bars and Powder
Cereals and Muesli
Dairy Products
Milk
Yogurt
Ice Creams
Beverages
Energy Drinks
Shakes/Smoothies
Coffee
Bakery & Confectionery
Biscuits/Cookies
Breads/Muffins
Cakes
Chocolates
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
East Asia
South Asia
Oceania
Middle east and Africa
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.
