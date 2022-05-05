The PIERCE™ Model: Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Defined
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 5, 2022
— The PIERCE™ Model
Diversity Equity & Inclusion speaks to the full characteristics of who each and every human being is and then makes sure that those qualities are equally included in any and every opportunity that an organization (or name your organization here) offers.
It is not one thing, like a race or creed; it is not a list of things, like naming a religion or a color; but more simply, it is everything that is good, unique, and even challenging about all of us as human beings on our journey.
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion makes sure that in the spirit of inclusion, we are all fairly heard, equally valued, justly treated and everyone is included in every aspect of (name your organization here).
Thus, making (name your organization here), a workplace that is diverse, equitable and inclusive for all.
Designed by Solomon Carter, the PIERCE™ Model and its definition for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) is a powerful human resources, policy, change management and organizational effectiveness tool that when properly implemented, sets the stage for organizations to exceed expectations in DEI, employee engagement and the kind of performance that can transcend your organizational culture. The definition is a free DEI, HR and policy resource to global organizationals both large and small.
About the architect: Solomon Carter is the architect of The PIERCE™ Model. He leads the Physicians Group Practices, Patient Financial Services Office of Professional Development at Emory Healthcare in Atlanta and is a special advisor to the Vice President. He also serves as the Executive Director of All Power in His Hands Christian Mission which is an aid organization that serves and operates in Haiti. Solomon is also the architect of the COVID-19 Communications Pallet for Government Leaders, Policy and Healthcare Professionals which is a communications mainframe designed to bring systemization and uniformity to the initial COVID response for greater efficiency and timeliness in the sharing of critical data. His COVID work was inspired in part, by his work in Haiti during the cholera outbreak. His thought leadership is regularly featured in The Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE) as well as the Health Care Compliance Association (HCCA).
