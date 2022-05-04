When women honour their own journey through menopause, a potent power emerges making them unstoppable

A much needed culturally diverse perspective of feminine transformation

It is time to change the negative narrative of menopause and see this second phase of our womanhood as the true blesssing that it is

International bestselling author Dawn Bates teams up with Clarissa Kristjansson, a world leading voice on menopause to bring you an anthology like no other: The Potent Power of Menopause : A Culturally Diverse Perspective on Feminine TransformationLess than a year after her last book release, Bates is launching yet another ground breaking book on May 11th as an ebook and paperback, with the audio book set to hit the stores in the summer. The Potent Power of Menopause is already causing quite a stir on social media around the world, and with Bates and Kristsjansson at the helm, this should come as no surprise.Manchester – Clarissa Kristjansson, the world's leading voice of the Thriving Thru' Menopause podcast , launches the book to a captive audience at APDO Conference 2022: Time For ChangeThe Potent Power of Menopause is an honest, frank and insightful anthology by 10 women and 1 man from 6 countries, more than 11 cultures and various belief systems form around the world – and has the addition of humour which the world has come to enjoy and expect from the books published by Dawn Publishing on the subjects that matter.Within the pages of this book, readers will find real-life stories laced with expert advice and information, something which is missing from the current discussions on menopause Detailing what Bates and Kristjansson – and their fellow authors - believe to be the most transformational time in a woman's life, The Potent Power of Menopause is opening up the floodgates to widen the debate on a subject which is so misunderstood and has been distorted with myths and wrapped in silence, whilst also dismissed, ridiculed and its name whispered in fear of the shame associated with infertility and ageing.That is until now."There are so many books on the market which just didn't appeal to me – not just because many of them are dry and sterile for my liking, but because they are either far too feminist or just pushing more of the same old rhetoric," says Bates. "I wanted straight forward honest information, a holistic view and I wanted to have a laugh whilst understanding this transformational time in my life – not be bored out of my mind."Kristjansson says that this book "reframes our experience of this life transition and offers powerful insights into menopause as a gateway into a new and meaningful phase of women's lives."

