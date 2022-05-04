Country’s Leading Healthcare Entrepreneurs Join Forces to Empower Nurses
Bravo’s Tanya Sam to join Veronica Southerland’s Annual Nurses in Business ConferenceCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veronica Southerland, FNP-BC, kicked off Nurses Month with a major announcement for the tens of thousands of nurses she impacts daily: Bravo’s Tanya Sam, former nurse and current tech mogul, will headline her second annual Nurses In Business conference in June 2022.
The goal of this conference is to empower the nurse community to think outside of the day-to-day shift work and spring forward into what their knowledge and expertise can do for healthcare. By adding Sam to the conference, nurses will get to hear from and chat with a peer about how she expanded both her reach and influence.
“From the moment I spoke with Tanya on the phone I knew it, this is the woman to headline the first day of this conference,” Southerland said. “She’s smart and funny, savvy and engaging. She’s one of us and nurses need to hear from one of our own. We need to know what it looks like to take a big leap and have it work.”
The conference will take place in Cancun, Mexico June 17-20, 2022.
Additional speakers and teachers will teach attendees everything from Botox and Filler injection classes to Public Relations and Marketing courses.
“Though we’re in beautiful Cancun and enjoying a weekend near the beach, we’re also going to make sure every attendee walks away with a bag full of knowledge to take back to their home,” Southerland stated. “I continually teach Assessment, Access, and Accountability. This conference gives each attendee all three, but most importantly Access.”
Southerland brings the best in the business into one place with Nurses in Business Take Cancun.
Access is granted by visiting here.
ABOUT VERONICA SOUTHERLAND
A tenured healthcare entrepreneur, Veronica Southerland, also known as Vee The NP, has dedicated her career to raising up the next generation of healthcare entrepreneurs. Her mission is to empower and embolden healthcare professionals to think outside of their 12, 14, and 16- hour shifts and into fulfilling their professional calling of serving others as well as their personal desire to be financially independent and emotionally secure. Vee creates space and opportunities for minorities in healthcare. It's with the vision, she can serve both the healthcare provider and patient. Vee The NP opens minds to the seemingly impossible and teaches how to make the opportunity you want possible, profitable, and powerful. Healthcare goes beyond the States and into the global world for Vee. Through her relationships throughout the world, her work has impacted millions. Yet, her personal passion has always been for nurses.
ABOUT TANYA SAM
Tanya Sam is a tech-savvy investor that has made it her mission to empower the next generation of women and minority entrepreneurs through education and access to capital. She is the founder of The Ambition Fund, is an investment company focused on funding businesses founded by women and minority entrepreneurs. The Ambition Fund aims to democratize access to investment capital, business funding, and mentorship. She is utilizing her unique breadth of experience and engaging personality to educate and onboard individuals and corporations, into the Web3 and NFT space, through creating in-person on-boarding events and by speaking on digital and physical stages around the world. Tanya is a native of Toronto, Canada, and lives in Atlanta, Georgia. She also appeared on the hit Bravo TV show The Real Housewives of Atlanta for three seasons.
