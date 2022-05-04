Multi-genre Artist Vin Balaj Releases Deep House EP ‘ALTERNATE REALITY’

Alternate Reality Album Cover

The Kosovar producer’s record provides listeners a pulsating escape from their reality

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vin – the 22-year old multi-genre producer and DJ from Kosovo – is proud to announce that his new deep house EP ‘ALTERNATE REALITY’ is now available to stream on most platforms.

Before releasing ‘ALTERNATE REALITY’, Vin built an impressive 1.3 million listener following across platforms with a body of work that spans many genres: Techno, EDM, Trap, R&B, Soul. Balaj has also put out extended spiritual and meditative tracks, including one that gained attention via TikTok and evokes a variety of reactions from listeners - from brain tingles to the clearing of negative energy.

“I’m an immigrant kid from Kosovo, a small country in Europe, who migrated to New York seven years ago. I became the man of the house at 15 and I went through a lot of challenges that a normal teen does not go through. It's been a struggle but my hard work and dedication each day has kept me on my path to success” Balaj describes his journey and what motivates him as an artist, even in the most difficult times. “Why give up when I can be whoever I want to be, and make the biggest impact I can and leave a mark in this world? So that’s what I’m doing now. I have set that quote as a reminder on my phone every single day.”

