Casting Cleaning Resources expanding to Wisconsin

Company expanding operations as a supplier to the state’s foundry industry

MENOMONEE FALLS, WI. MAY 4, 2022 – Casting Cleaning Resources, an Indiana-based manufacturer that serves the foundry industry, is expanding its operations to Menomonee Falls, state and company officials announced today.

Casting Cleaning Resources provides post-mold cleaning of iron castings to manufacturers in Iowa, Illinois, and South Carolina. The company needed to expand its operations to meet the increasing demands of the industry. Ultimately, Casting Cleaning Resources chose southeastern Wisconsin because of its proximity to supply chain partners, a skilled workforce, and the high concentration of advanced manufacturing companies in the area.

“Wisconsin’s strong manufacturing sector, highly trained workers, central location, and investments in transportation infrastructure continue to attract new businesses,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), the state’s lead economic development organization. “Casting Cleaning Resources recognized that locating in Wisconsin offers major supply chain advantages and numerous other benefits. We welcome CCR to our state.”

The location brings Casting Cleaning Resources closer to its customer base and allows the company to service the foundry industry in a larger capacity than they were able to previously. The company purchased the former Vollrath Co. facility in Menomonee Falls, which will house its production operations.

“Wisconsin and the greater Milwaukee area are the perfect fit to go along with our company and operations. The state not only has a strong background in manufacturing but also offers attractive incentives for new businesses coming to Wisconsin. It was a very easy decision to make to expand operations here,” stated Billy Robinson, Controller at Casting Cleaning Resources. “We had a lot of great help from the state, regional and local economic groups and Cushman & Wakefield | Boerke who assisted with our real estate purchase.”

WEDC is supporting the project by authorizing up to $200,000 in performance-based tax credits over the next three years if the company creates at least 39 new jobs and invests at least $4 million in capital expenditures. The actual amount of tax credits Casting Cleaning Resources will receive is contingent on the number of jobs created and the capital invested in the project. Local officials welcomed Casting Cleaning Resources into the community.

“Waukesha County welcomes Casting Cleaning Resources and the investment they are making in Menomonee Falls,” said Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow. “We value their commitment to the community and will continue to work with our educational and municipal partners to ensure the county is a great place for continued growth.”

Milwaukee 7 (M7), southeastern Wisconsin’s regional economic development organization, worked closely with the company while making its location decision.

“Casting Cleaning Resources is a thriving, family-owned company that we are thrilled to see land in southeastern Wisconsin,” said Rebecca Gries, M7 Director of Corporate Attraction and Expansion. “The M7 region continues to attract growth-orientated manufacturing companies and add to the strong and diverse supply chain found here.”