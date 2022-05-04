Fifth plenum of 13th Party Central Committee opens

VIETNAM, May 4 -

The fifth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee opens in Hà Nội on Wednesday. It will last through May 10. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The fifth plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee opened in Hà Nội on Wednesday under the chair of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

The participants will focus discussions on the 10-year implementation of the Resolution on continuing to reform land-related policies and laws, adopted at the sixth session of the 11th Party Central Committee; the 15 years of the Resolution on agriculture, farmers and rural areas, adopted at the sixth plenum of the 10th Party Central Committee; and the 20 years of the work on continuing to reform, develop and improve the efficiency of the collective economy.

They are also to look into the project on building Party organisations and on members, and another on the establishment of provincial steering committees for the prevention and control of corruption and other negative phenomena, along with a report reviewing the leadership and instructions of the Politburo and the Secretariat in 2021, and other important matters.

The issues to be debated are significant to the realisation of the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress in major areas like enhancing socio-economic development by 2030 with a vision towards 2045, and intensifying the building and rectification of the Party and the political system to meet increasing requirements of the revolution in the new period.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Party leader Trọng said reviewing the 10-year implementation of the Resolution on continuing to reform land-related policies and laws is an important requirement in order to implement the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, continue renewing and completing related mechanisms and policies, and remove obstacles in land management and use, thus helping to ensure the harmony of interests between the State, people and investors and creating resources and new motivation to strive to develop Việt Nam into a modern industrialised country by 2030 and a developed country by 2045.

He asked participants to frankly discuss shortcomings and limitations as well as reasons in order to propose policies and orientations to continue renewing and perfecting mechanisms and policies about land. Attention should be focused on issues of current public concern.

Regarding the 15 years of implementing the Resolution on agriculture, farmers and rural areas, Trọng said the Party Central Committee needs to study and discuss to create a high consensus about the implementation of the Resolution and related targets, tasks and solutions; and continue to promote achievements while handling shortcomings and limitations drawn from the review process.

Concerning the 20 years of implementation of the Resolution on continuing to reform, develop and improve the efficiency of the collective economy, he requested participants discuss and create high consensus among the Party and people about targets, viewpoints, directions, tasks and solutions needed to implement to further develop the collective economy.

Talking about the project on the establishment of provincial steering committees for the prevention and control of corruption and other negative phenomena, Trọng proposed the Party Central Committee study, discuss and decide on recommendations mentioned in the proposal submitted by the Politburo, particularly the establishment of the committees for corruption prevention and control to help enhance leadership and management over the implementation of corruption prevention and control.

He said issues discussed during the meeting are important in effectively fulfilling the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress in key matters such as promoting socio-economic development until 2030 with a vision towards 2045 and enhancing the building and rectification of the Party and the Politburo system more strongly and transparently to meet new requirements of the revolution in the new period. Thus, he urged the Party Central Committee members to uphold their responsibilities to study and discuss carefully these issues to make decisions at the end of the meeting.

The meeting is scheduled to last until May 10. — VNS