Statement from Governor Phil Scott on Treasurer Beth Pearce

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement following Treasurer Pearce’s announcement that she will not seek another term:

“Treasurer Pearce has been a steadfast public servant, deeply committed to Vermont. For the past twelve years, serving together as statewide officials, I have enjoyed our collaborate relationship. Regardless of our differences, we have worked together well on several issues.

“I know Beth will continue to serve Vermonters well for the remainder of her term, and I wish her a speedy recovery.”

