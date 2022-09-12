Electro Scan Has Completed a 37km Pipeline Assessment for Irish Water Working in Partnership With McAllister Group
Electro Scan (UK) Ltd. deployed advanced machine-intelligent technology to evaluate 35km of sewers throughout the Republic of Ireland working in partnership with McAllisters Group.
Electro Scan (UK) Ltd. travelled throughout the Republic of Ireland to assess 35km of Irish Water's sewer network.
Ruggedized probe able to automatically identify and measure defects in Gallons of Minutes or Liters per Seconds of Each Leak Precise to 0.4" or 1cm.
Advanced Inspection Technology That Finds Defects Missed By CCTV Deployed in Cavan, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Kilkenny, and Mayo, Without Service DisruptionSWINDON, UK, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electro Scan (UK) Ltd announced today the completion of 37km (121,000 ft) of sewer main inspection project for Irish Water, working in partnership McAllister Group. Commencing work in May 2022, the project inspected sewers in Cavan, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Kilkenny, and Mayo counties in the Republic of Ireland.
Electro Scan deployed a suite of mobile solutions to complete this project, including its ES-600 van system to enable long distance on-road surveys and its ES-400 Push Reel solution used for hard-to-reach areas that other technologies can’t typically reach.
The project was awarded to Electro Scan (UK) Ltd. after completing a project for McAllister Group in Oranmore for Irish Water.
"McAllister was delighted to continue a great working relationship with Electro Scan to deliver this package of work," stated Ross Orderely, Project Manager, McAllister Group.
"McAllister and Electro Scan crews have been working together to tackle any issues on site which may arise," continued Orderely. "With Electro Scan’s state of the art equipment and McAllister’s local knowledge, the project went very well. We look forward to working together on future projects."
Like the UK, the EU has experienced massive flooding due to excessive wet weather events.
Traditionally relying on Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras, industry veterans have long acknowledged the limitation of using CCTV equipment to properly locate sources of infiltration or certify pipeline repairs and rehabilitation as leak-free.
Since superficial cracks cannot be differentiated from cracks that go completely through a pipe wall, CCTV cameras are also not able to properly evaluate joints for water tightness, requiring newer innovative technologies to replace visual-based techniques.
Once a promising technique to standardise CCTV observation codes, Artificial Intelligence (AI) still cannot properly assess the performance of pipelines as only the interior of the pipe is reviewed, representing less than 20% of the total pipe.
In contrast, Electro Scan's machine-intelligent technology automatically scans 360-degrees of full-length pipes to pinpoint all leakage points, in addition to estimating each leak's severity stated in liters per second or gallons per minute.
Also, by geometrically profiling pipe wall defects, proper asset plans can be created to rank and prioritise critical assets, including the type of repair needed.
The team at the start of the project comprised of Brad Weston (MD UK), Adam Clarke (Head of Water Projects), Chris Chesworth (Senior Technician) and Chris Fisher (Technician) had various meetings and successfully pass performance & safety audits. Once certified, Chris Chesworth and Chris Fisher completed the remainder of the project.
Traveling the whole of Ireland during this project, Electro Scan completed the project on time and on budget, working with McAllister Group.
ABOUT ELECTRO SCAN INC.
Electro Scan Inc., and its wholly-owned subsidiary Electro Scan (UK) Ltd., is a leading supplier of machine-intelligent pipeline assessment, location, and quality assurance products and services for the water & wastewater pipeline industry. The company designs, develops, and markets its proprietary equipment, delivering field services and cloud-based applications that automatically locate, measure, and report leaks typically not found by legacy inspection methods. Follow Electro Scan Inc. on LinkedIn.
