Electro Scan Has Completed a 37km Pipeline Assessment for Irish Water Working in Partnership With McAllister Group

Electro Scan (UK) Ltd. deployed advanced machine-intelligent technology to evaluate 35km of sewers throughout the Republic of Ireland working in partnership with McAllisters Group.

Electro Scan (UK) Ltd. travelled throughout the Republic of Ireland to assess 35km of Irish Water's sewer network.

Ruggedized probe able to automatically identify and measure defects in Gallons of Minutes or Liters per Seconds of Each Leak Precise to 0.4" or 1cm.