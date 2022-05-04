Submit Release
News Search

There were 862 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,050 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Governor Phil Scott on Treasurer Beth Pearce

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today issued the following statement following Treasurer Pearce’s announcement that she will not seek another term:

“Treasurer Pearce has been a steadfast public servant, deeply committed to Vermont. For the past twelve years, serving together as statewide officials, I have enjoyed our collaborate relationship. Regardless of our differences, we have worked together well on several issues.

“I know Beth will continue to serve Vermonters well for the remainder of her term, and I wish her a speedy recovery.”

 

###

You just read:

Statement from Governor Phil Scott on Treasurer Beth Pearce

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.