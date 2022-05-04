Submit Release
2022 Youth Hunter Education Skills State Champions Decided

RALEIGH, N.C. (May 4, 2022) – A high school team from Stanly County and a middle school team from Surry County took top honors at the 2022 Youth Hunter Education Skills Tournament (YHEST) on April 30. Gray Stone Garnett Senior team won overall senior division, scoring 3,625 points out of a possible 4,000. Elkin Junior Wapiti team won the overall junior division with an overall score of 3,420. Students competed in rifle, shotgun and archery marksmanship, orienteering and a hunter responsibility exam.

The championship was an opportunity for competitors who advanced from district events held in March to showcase shooting and outdoor skills, as well as knowledge learned through the Wildlife Commission’s Hunter Education Program. 

Approximately 450 students from 58 teams participated in the state tournament. The teams were made up of individuals from public and private schools, as well as homeschool associations and 4-H clubs.

State tournament results are available on the Wildlife Commission’s YHEST webpage. Names of the individual district junior and senior winners were not released because they are minors.  

While the competition was for students 18 years and younger, the Wildlife Commission offers free hunter education courses and advanced hunter education on a regular schedule for all ages. For more information, go to ncwildlife.org/huntered or call 919-707-0031. 

