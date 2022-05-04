Submit Release
News Search

There were 860 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,046 in the last 365 days.

Lewis Hensley AKA Louie Lee Impacts the Charts with “Cocaine Cowboys”

/EIN News/ -- New York, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Music is an outburst of the soul. Music is what “Feelings” sound like. Music has the ability to convey that which cannot be expressed. Acclaimed independent recording artist/producer Lewis Hensley, AKA Louie Lee, creates musical murals with his songs. The Detroit, Michigan native has a mature soul with a contemporary attitude. Lewis Hensley approaches every note with fearless class. His voice is pure and authentic. He creates songs which capture the essence of the human spirit. Each and every lyric is carefully crafted to reflect personal experiences, lessons learned and hope for the future.

The multi-talented Lewis Hensley can blend and fuse music genres like very few artists can. His energetic drive and outgoing personality enabled him to showcase his amazing stage presence at many different venues around the world as part of the Your Generation in Concert collective. Cool yet hot, and laid back yet outspoken, this multi-faceted entertainer is a force to be reckoned with.  Lewis Hensley's musical influences include such legends as Garth Brooks. Phil Collins. The Rolling Stones, and Michael Jackson.

Mr. Hensley is currently making a big impact as his musical alter ego Louie Lee. Under the Louie Lee persona, the singer/songwriter blends Country, Alternative Pop, And Hip-Hop music into one dynamic sound.  "My late grandfather always told me that I should be a Country Music Star. So, around Christmas of 2020 I had the idea to create the genre called "Country Hop & Roll" raves Louie Lee. On his new single "Cocaine Cowboys" (feat. Jay Vinchi). Louie Lee combines Trap drums/Hip hop attitude with Country flavor and Pop sensibilities matched with Rock and Roll grit. The production leaves your head knocking and the chorus makes you want to sing along to the song. Additionally, Louie Lee made an impact with his last single entitled "Backwoods Surfin’."

Watch the music video on YouTube: Lewis Hensley - Cocaine Cowboys (feat. Jay Vinchi) Official Music Video

Follow Louie Lee on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lewishensley/


truthwarrior1968@gmail.com

You just read:

Lewis Hensley AKA Louie Lee Impacts the Charts with “Cocaine Cowboys”

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.