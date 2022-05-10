From Fired to Multi-Million Dollar Entrepreneur: How A Pink Slip Inspired a Former Nurse to Build A Staffing Empire
Dr. Nicole Caillier now shows entrepreneurs, healthcare professionals and nurses how to build their own high-powered staffing agencies
It’s been my honor walking alongside my clients as they transform their mindsets and build thriving businesses that bring real value to the world.”LAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many people, getting a pink slip is a devastating blow that can be difficult to bounce back from. But for one former nurse and entrepreneur, that pink slip led to a thriving multi-million business that addresses today's healthcare shortages while empowering entrepreneurs to do the same.
Dr. Nicole Caillier has always been passionate about helping people, which led her to a career in nursing. This passion intensified in 2005 in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, where she saw the devastating effects of the storm on her fellow Louisianians firsthand. 2005 was also the year she happened to be fired from the industry she loved so much.
But Caillier’s drive to serve others was stronger than a pink slip. She channeled that passion into her entrepreneurial pursuits. She knew she wanted to still stay connected to healthcare and that she wanted to help address staffing shortages in the industry.
Driven by these desires, Caillier built a highly successful staffing agency, Quality Staffing Network LLC, centered around the healthcare industry. Within two years and amidst a recession, Caillier tripled her firm's income. And over the past four years, Caillier has been instrumental in establishing over 400 healthcare staffing firms.
Her success has garnered the attention of industry leaders and national media. Dubbed the Queen of Staffing, Caillier was awarded an honorary doctorate for her work and has been featured in Women in Business, Entrepreneur magazine, Charisma and the Impact Network.
And after finding such extraordinary success for herself, Caillier, motivated by her helper’s heart, decided she wanted to show others how to use her blueprint for success to achieve their own entrepreneurial goals and dreams of financial freedom.
Today, Caillier empowers other entrepreneurs and nurses to build their own high-profiting healthcare staffing firms through her courses, speaking engagements, and private mentorship services. Her services are designed to support entrepreneurs at any stage in their staffing agency journey, from those just getting started to those already owning thriving businesses that want to scale their incomes into the seven-figure territory.
“Getting that pink slip ended up being the best thing to happen to me,” said Caillier. “It allowed me to hone in even more on my passion for helping people, both by solving issues with finding quality, caring people to staff our healthcare facilities while giving other aspiring entrepreneurs a path to achieve their own dreams of business ownership and financial freedom. It’s been my honor walking alongside my clients as they transform their mindsets and build thriving businesses that bring real value to the world.”
To learn more about Dr. Nicole Caillier and her mentorship programs, visit https://nicolecaillier.com/about/.
