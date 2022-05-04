Balance Treatment Center Redefines Mental Health Therapy With New Kids Wellness Program
EINPresswire.com/ -- California’s premier mental health therapy organization, Balance Treatment Center, continues to blaze a trail with its newly implemented mental wellness program for children between 6 and 12 years old.
Home to one of the state’s fastest-growing Mental Health Treatment Programs, Balance Treatment Center adds to its robust suite of products by offering Intensive Outpatient Programs for kids ages 6-12. The program seeks to provide the tools and coping mechanisms to aid children in handling the emotional fallout of the pandemic, ultimately assisting them in transitioning into a post-pandemic world.
The creation of this treatment program marks a significant step in children’s mental health as there is almost no other treatment plan of this nature available in California. BTC is one of California’s primary Mental Health programs in the states and is the go-to source of referrals for the local school districts
In addition to the program, Balance Treatment Center continues to expand its reach by opening its newest location in Fresno, California. This marks the organization’s second location in the Central Valley, adding to their other location in Visalia, California.
They also have locations in San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, and Calabasas.
To guarantee affordable access, all Balance Treatment Center locations and programs are now In-Network with Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield and working with all insurance companies.
Though the pandemic affected everyone, it disproportionately affected children as it disrupted their routine, leaving them in disarray. Furthermore, the pandemic exasperated the alarmingly high suicide rates, including 18.8% of high school students and 46.8% of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth.
“We are proud to expand on our teen program to include children while emphasizing LGBTQ+ adolescents who face added societal pressures as they meander the murky waters of self-discovery. Our strategic partnership with Anthem will guarantee that no one gets left behind in striving for mental wellness,” posited founder Ronald Sager, M.D.
About Balance Therapy
Founded by Ronald Sager, M.D., Board Certified in Psychiatry, Child and Adolescent
Psychiatry, and Addiction Psychiatry, Balance Therapy Center focuses on creating sustainable change for its patients by focusing on the underlying issues and crafting unique treatments in a safe, protected environment.
Anyone who needs treatment for himself or a loved one should quickly visit the Balance Treatment Center website- https://www.balancetreatment.com/ or email Info@BalanceTreatment.com
Tim Morrow
Home to one of the state’s fastest-growing Mental Health Treatment Programs, Balance Treatment Center adds to its robust suite of products by offering Intensive Outpatient Programs for kids ages 6-12. The program seeks to provide the tools and coping mechanisms to aid children in handling the emotional fallout of the pandemic, ultimately assisting them in transitioning into a post-pandemic world.
The creation of this treatment program marks a significant step in children’s mental health as there is almost no other treatment plan of this nature available in California. BTC is one of California’s primary Mental Health programs in the states and is the go-to source of referrals for the local school districts
In addition to the program, Balance Treatment Center continues to expand its reach by opening its newest location in Fresno, California. This marks the organization’s second location in the Central Valley, adding to their other location in Visalia, California.
They also have locations in San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, and Calabasas.
To guarantee affordable access, all Balance Treatment Center locations and programs are now In-Network with Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield and working with all insurance companies.
Though the pandemic affected everyone, it disproportionately affected children as it disrupted their routine, leaving them in disarray. Furthermore, the pandemic exasperated the alarmingly high suicide rates, including 18.8% of high school students and 46.8% of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth.
“We are proud to expand on our teen program to include children while emphasizing LGBTQ+ adolescents who face added societal pressures as they meander the murky waters of self-discovery. Our strategic partnership with Anthem will guarantee that no one gets left behind in striving for mental wellness,” posited founder Ronald Sager, M.D.
About Balance Therapy
Founded by Ronald Sager, M.D., Board Certified in Psychiatry, Child and Adolescent
Psychiatry, and Addiction Psychiatry, Balance Therapy Center focuses on creating sustainable change for its patients by focusing on the underlying issues and crafting unique treatments in a safe, protected environment.
Anyone who needs treatment for himself or a loved one should quickly visit the Balance Treatment Center website- https://www.balancetreatment.com/ or email Info@BalanceTreatment.com
Tim Morrow
Balance Treatment Center
+1 805-503-5087
Iamtimmorrow@gmail.com