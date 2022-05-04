XDynamics Helps Students Learn Engineering Skills with Donation to Compton Robotics Club
XDynamics with the state-of-the-art EVOLVE drone platforms fosters futures in STEM with the robotics club of the Compton Unified School District in Los Angeles.IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- XDynamics, the company that designs, engineers and manufactures innovative products for aerial video production, has teamed up with the advisors of the Compton Robotics Club to donate state-of-the-art EVOLVE drone platforms to students in the Compton Unified School District.
Through this partnership and donation of up to three of its EVOLVE drone platforms, XDynamics will help STEM students have hands-on experience with some of the most advanced camera technologies in aerial engineering. Access to this level of professional technology will advance the team’s preparedness to compete with other districts in the FRC FRT Lego Leagues.
“Partnering with XDynamics will allow our Club to deepen their understanding of drone technology and provide further opportunities for students to pursue future study and careers in the field. This is a wonderful gift that we see taking Compton Robotics Club to the next level,” Phillip May, Compton Robotics Club Director said.
XDynamics designs, engineers and manufactures innovative, modular and versatile products crafted for cinema-grade aerial video production. With headquarters in Hong Kong and offices in the U.S. and Japan, the company started in 2015 with an elite team of engineers and technicians across industries including-aerospace, technology, robotics, cinematography and photography, to bring its mission to life. Its product lines target professional drone pilots and aerial filmmakers who rely on high-performance and accessible drone platforms for their work.
“At XDynamics, our mission is to connect robot enthusiasts and professionals with advanced technology in aerial filmmaking, and it is pivotal that we reach young minds and future professionals as part of that goal. We are excited to see our EVOLVE aerial filmmaking platforms in the hands of the talented advisors, teachers and students in Compton Robotics Club and hope this is the beginning of a long-term relationship that will lead to supporting more robotics clubs across the country,” XDynamics’ Max Claeys said.
To learn more about XDynamics, visit the website, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook and YouTube.
