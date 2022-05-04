ALERT FM to Deliver Butte County Residents with Fire Evacuation Alert Messages
ALERT FM works when cell, power and internet are not available.
ALERT FM adds another tool in our toolbox to notify citizens and takes advantage of our zone alert strategy and provide a layer which works when cell, internet or power is not available”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Security Systems, LLC (“GSS”), is pleased to announce that their radio broadcast-based emergency notification system, ALERT FM, successfully completed the implementation of a county-wide system in Butte County, California. ALERT FM currently provides life-saving alerts for earthquake, tornado, hurricane, fire, and other vital early warning alerts across the United States and in Canada.
— Sheriff Kory Honea
“ALERT FM adds another tool in our toolbox to notify citizens and takes advantage of our zone alert strategy and provide a layer which works when cell, internet or power is not available”, Sheriff Kory Honea of Butte County Sheriff Office said. “By bringing in the ALERT FM system we are now to reach more people who previously could not be reached. But we also provide a level of redundancy across the entire county.”
ALERT FM is unique as a “broadcasting alert company” that delivers alerts based on zone/polygon data from authorized emergency officials and uses the existing nationwide FM broadcasting network. This platform provides multiple redundant backup FM Radio transmitters connected by satellite to provide a secure transmission of a single point-to-multipoint messaging path, layered by “need to know” groupings without utility power (PSPS), cellular and internet point-of-failure vulnerabilities of other alerting systems. ALERT FM fills gaps for alerting where other solutions cannot deliver alerting to inaccessible cellular coverage areas and off-grid communities.
ALERT FM is a text-based emergency notification system that rapidly delivers secure, encrypted polygon and group-based alerts to residents, schools, hospitals, commercial and industrial facilities that provides the population seconds of warning before a fire evacuation. These alerts will help save lives and reduce injuries by giving people time to take protective action by following instructions such as evacuating their homes or businesses, especially during the night when mobile phones, TV and other electronic devices are turned off.
Protecting Butte County citizens during emergency situations will be enhanced with ALERT FM broadcast-based text alert solutions leveraging FM radio stations and Radio Data System, says Dino Corbin, GM/Partner of Deer Creek Broadcasting, “We have and will continue to be supportive partnering with ALERT FM for use of our vital radio broadcast stations with regional coverage to provide broadcast paths for our local communities to receive these life-saving messages"
“ALERT FM is honored to have been selected by the Butte County to enhance and add to their existing emergency alert solutions,” said Matthew Straeb/CTO of Global Security Systems, makers of ALERT FM. “Within Butte County, we are respectful of its history with the Camp Fire being the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California's history, and the most expensive natural disaster in the world in November 2018 in terms of insured losses. As a long-time provider of emergency notifications for tornados, fires, hurricanes, earthquakes, evacuations, and tsunamis, adding fire evacuation notifications is a tremendous benefit for increasing public safety in all our communities.”
About Global Security Systems, LLC (“GSS”)
Global Security Systems is a broadcast alert systems integrator, service provider and manufacturer of the ALERT FM, Alert Studio and GSSNet, a satellite data delivery system. GSS has participated in the development of IPAWS based systems. ALERT FM is licensed by ShakeAlert® earthquake and National Weather Service to deliver rapid emergency alerts for earthquakes, active shooters, and tornadic events in less than five seconds. The GSS nationwide GSSNet satellite data delivery system for emergency alerts currently is in operation on approximately 1400 radio stations in 14 states, Canada and BVI; is growing daily and includes the ability to generate and deliver CAP messages. The network receives support from radio broadcast associations including the National Association of Broadcasters and state broadcast associations across the country. Corporate website: www.alertfm.com
