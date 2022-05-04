Sports Analytics Market Share and overview, Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2021-2028

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for players performance tracking and analysis and for sports analytics solutions to determine value of players in player transfers

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global sports analytics market size reached USD 2.20 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 21.8%,during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for players performance tracking and analysis is one of the key factors expected to continue to drive global sports analytics market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing demand for sports analytics solutions to determine value of players in player transfers is another factor expected to boost revenue growth of the global sports analytics market in future.

Furthermore, rising sports technology investments for data-driven decision making is expected to augment the global sports analytics market growth over the forecast period. However, lack of awareness about advantages of sports analytics solutions is expected to hamper growth of the global sports analytics market over the forecast period.

Key players include Exlservice Holdings Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, Tableau Software, Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Experfy, Inc., Sportradar AG, Oracle Corporation, Catapult Group International Limited, and Deltatre SpA.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Sports Analytics market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of key players, including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight into recent trends and opportunities

Emergen Research has segmented the global sports analytics market on the basis of component, sports type, deployment, analysis, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solutions

Sports Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Basketball

Football

Rugby

Baseball

Cricket

Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premises

Cloud

Analysis Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Off-field

Ticket Pricing

Fan Engagement

On-field

Video Analysis

Player & Team Analysis

Health Assessment

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Highlights in the Report

Solution segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing mobile apps usage to analyses data related to games is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The football segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing popularity of football globally.

Increasing adoption of cloud-based sports analytics solutions to optimize revenues and efficiently automate facilities for routine maintenance is expected to drive revenue growth of the cloud segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global sports analytics market during the forecast period.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What will be the estimated growth rate of the Sports Analytics market by 2028?

Who are the prominent distributors, vendors, and manufacturers of the market?

What are the driving and restraining factors of the growth of the Sports Analytics market throughout the forecast period?

What are the current and future market trends of the Sports Analytics market?

What are the sales and price analyses of the product by types, applications, and regions?

What are the expected opportunities for the companies and new entrants in the coming years?

