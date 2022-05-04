Immunodiagnostics Market is estimated to be US$ 39.69 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period - By PMI

Immunodiagnostics Market, By Type (Immunodiagnostic Instruments, Immunoassays), By Application (Oncology and Endocrinology, Hepatitis and Retrovirus Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, GI Stool Testing), Technology(Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay, Chemiluminescence Immunoassay, Fluorescent Immunoassay, Radioimmunoassay, Rapid Test and Others)

/EIN News/ -- Covina, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunodiagnostics is a field of in vitro diagnostics that uses antigen antibody responses to diagnose disease. It is used to diagnose infectious infections as well as chronic diseases such as cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is used to treat cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, autoimmune disorders, endocrinology, and oncology, among other things. The human immune system is a complicated network of interconnected cells. Immunodiagnostics have advanced significantly, allowing for more accurate diagnosis of this complicated interacting network. The rise in the frequency and prevalence of infectious disorders (HIV, hepatitis, and other sexually transmitted infections), cardiovascular diseases, malignancies, and other chronic diseases has bolstered the immunodiagnostics industry. Furthermore, the expanding senior population, as well as changing lifestyle and demography, drive the market. The worldwide immunodiagnostics market is being driven by technological advancement and increased awareness.

Region Analysis:

Rise in demand for immunodiagnostics tests, increase in geriatric population, and the high incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, North America and Europe accounted for a substantial share of the worldwide immunodiagnostics market. Consumers are more likely to have frequent testing and check-ups as their understanding of early disease management grows. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the global market. During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific immunodiagnostics market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR. Increased investment by several key companies in the region, increased awareness, advances in health care infrastructure, and favourable regulatory reforms boost the Asia Pacific immunodiagnostics market. Due to the availability of a huge population pool with significant clinical unmet demand, India and China are expected to drive the Asia Pacific immunodiagnostics market. This is expected to increase demand for immunodiagnostics. The market in Latin America and the Middle East and Africa is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to increased investments from immunodiagnostics market participants and an increase in the prevalence of immunological illnesses in these regions.





Key Highlights:

Roche Diagnostics will launch the cobas SARS-CoV-2 Variant Set 1 Test in March 2021 to assist in the monitoring of developing coronavirus mutations.

Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Immunodiagnostics Market accounted for US$ 19.30 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 39.69 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.50%. The Global Immunodiagnostics Market report segments the market on the basis of type, technology, application and region.

Based on Type, Global Immunodiagnostics Market is segmented into Immunodiagnostic Instruments, Immunoassays.

Based on Technology, Global Immunodiagnostics Market is segmented into Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay, Chemiluminescence Immunoassay, Fluorescent Immunoassay, Radioimmunoassay, Rapid Test and Others.

Based on Application, Global Immunodiagnostics Market is segmented into Oncology and Endocrinology, Hepatitis and Retrovirus Testing, Infectious Disease Testing, GI Stool Testing.

By Region, the Global Immunodiagnostics Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Immunodiagnostics Market:

The key players operating in the Global Immunodiagnostics Market includes Abbott Laboratories, Immunodiagnostic Systems Holdings Plc (IDS), DiaSorin S.p.A., Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens AG, Sysmex Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Arkray, Inc.

Scope of the Report:

Global Immunodiagnostics Market, By Type, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Immunodiagnostic Instruments Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Immunoassays Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Immunodiagnostics Market, By Technology, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Chemiluminescence Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Immunoassay Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Fluorescent Immunoassay Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Radioimmunoassay Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Rapid Test Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Immunodiagnostics Market, By Application, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Oncology and Endocrinology Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Hepatitis and Retrovirus Testing Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Infectious Disease Testing Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

GI Stool Testing Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030



