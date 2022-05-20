Eon Collective to showcase its DV 2.0 managed services & other provided services and frameworks at the 2022 Annual WWDVC

Attendees at a Session Morning Qi Gong at WWDVC before the sessions

Eon Collective to showcase its Data Vault 2.0 managed services, along with other provided services and frameworks at the 2022 Annual WWDVC

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eon Collective, a managed services organization, will be showcasing its services, utilities, and frameworks at the 2022 Worldwide Data Vault Consortium (WWDVC). The WWDVC conference brings networking and educational opportunities for organizations who are leveraging, interested in, and supporting the Data Vault 2.0 solution.

As a Platinum Sponsor at the WWDVC, Eon Collective will be sharing and presenting its services, expertise and partnerships that can help any organization reach its objectives in being a Data Driven organization. Attendees will be able to interact with Eon’s team of Data Vault 2.0 experts in all areas of the solution. With experts and technology partners Eon can provide services, guidance, and technology solutions for all 3 pillars of Data Vault 2.0 (Architecture, Methodology & Model).

In addition to Eon Collective’s Data Vault 2.0 expertise, Eon’s Adept proprietary solution and framework can assist an organization with assessing and understanding the current state of their data analytics platform, develop a data modernization roadmap, and execute on that roadmap, which could include migrating to modern cloud technologies, automation, and methodologies like Data Vault 2.0.

Gary Kahl, Founder and CEO of Eon Collective, says: “The power of our company is having the collective capability to work alongside our clients utilizing the ADEPT Managed Solution. At EON, we understand that our tools are only as good as the people that work with you to deliver a solution that either eliminates cost or drives revenue. We have expertise in Data Vault 2.0 and other areas where technology and business strategy intersect. We bring together, both in terms of functional skills and quality, the capabilities of traditional strategy firms and technology firms. Members of our Collective have distinguished themselves as respected business and technology leaders and are deployed in client serving roles, as opposed to salespeople typically found in other firms.”

Eon Collective and its industry experts, technology partners and experience in Data Modernization, Data Governance, Data Migration and Data Vault 2.0 invite you to stop by either their physical on-site booth or their virtual booth to learn more about their services and Adept utilities and accelerators. If you are unable to attend this year’s conference in person or virtually and you would like to hear more about Eon Collectives services, please contact them by email at info@eoncollective.com, phone 512-370-3133 or visit www.eoncollective.com