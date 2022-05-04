SideDrawer Launches Salesforce Integration

Submit Release
TORONTO, CANADA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SideDrawer, a secure document collaboration platform for enterprises and financial services professionals, is releasing its Salesforce integration to clients. Effective today, clients can access the majority of SideDrawer’s professional-user functionality through a managed application, and shortly from the Salesforce AppExchange. Through this offering, Salesforce users will be able to leverage SideDrawer’s secure, organized data and document collaboration platform through their existing CRM, while clients will be able to continue to utilize SideDrawer’s familiar, intuitive interface.

“Making SideDrawer’s capabilities available within the Salesforce environment aligns with our mission to improve professional users' productivity and business efficiency while increasing compliance and security,” said Ali Qureshi, Co-Founder & Chief Revenue Officer of SideDrawer.

SideDrawer can be installed and used in a Salesforce instance by leveraging a Lightning Web Component. As a result, users can interact with SideDrawer seamlessly from within Salesforce. "The Salesforce integration was made possible by our API-first product design approach,” said J. Gaston Siri, Co-Founder & CEO of SideDrawer. “Based on requests by existing clients, we were able to integrate the SideDrawer access through the traditional Salesforce CRM experience, as well as the Salesforce Communities client experience. We expect to launch additional SideDrawer integrations with other leading products used by our clients. Beyond that, our clients can build their own customizations and integrations that take advantage of our APIs with embedded workflows to facilitate secure and flexible document exchange.”

“Salesforce empowers specialized industry partners to leverage its platform to address the nuanced requirements of different sectors,” said Mark Notten, Board Advisor to SideDrawer. Notten is co-founder of Tier1 Financial Solutions a leading Salesforce CRM solution provider for Capital Markets. “I’ve seen how much value can be delivered to users by combining the CRM platform capabilities of Salesforce with business-specific workflows from specialized product vendors. Furthermore, I see SideDrawer’s API-first document and file management capabilities as providing an important building-block in the ongoing digital transformation of financial services.”

For those wishing to learn more about the SideDrawer and Salesforce integration, or to learn about SideDrawer's client-facing productivity platform, please contact us at hello@sidedrawer.com.

About SideDrawer

SideDrawer is an API-based document management platform that improves the client experience around collaboration and organization for businesses of all sizes. The SideDrawer SaaS product is used by advisors, planners, executors and other professionals to securely collect and share sensitive client data and documents. SideDrawer’s infrastructure agnostic APIs are truly scalable, allowing fintechs and enterprises to save significant development resources on non-core, but critical document management workflows. For more information, please visit: www.sidedrawer.com or download the SideDrawer mobile apps on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, or sign-up at my.sidedrawer.com.

