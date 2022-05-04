Global Surgical Robotics Market Future Trends, Business Growth, Applications, Types and Forecasts Report 2020 – 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Surgical Robotics Market Size – USD 1.64 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 24.6%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Surgical Robotics Market is projected to reach USD 9.59 billion in 2027. Rise in automation in the healthcare sector, high demand for minimally invasive treatments, and adoption of advanced technology in both developed and developing economies are expected to boost the surgical robotics and navigation market growth. The major reason for non-compliance of surgical procedures is pain assisted with invasive method. To acquire the major user acceptance market players in surgical robotics and navigation market are more focused in developing non-invasive and portable robotic platform.

The rise in the demand for minimally invasive surgeries among patients, improved healthcare infrastructure, and the introduction of advanced medical systems, the launch of a new robot and strategic collaboration, are key factors contributing to the high CAGR of the surgical robotics market.

Several development of user friendly and technologically developed robotic platforms to capture need gap is one of the major factor driving the market growth. For instance, Senhance Surgical Robotic System a U.S. based company has received Japanese approval for its TransEnterix‘s Senhance robot-assisted surgery device for several procedures. However, the majority of surgeons are unaware of the use of robotics in healthcare, and mechanical failures associated with surgeries are likely to restrain the market.

The report, published by Emergen Research , is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the Surgical Robotics Market including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others.

Top key vendors inSurgical Robotics Market include are: Medrobotics, Procept BioRobotics, Verb Surgical, DePuy Synthes, BrainLab, Titan Medical, Zimmer Biomet, Globus Medical, Auris Health, TransEnterix, Globus Medical, CMR Surgical, Getinge, Blue Belt Technologies, and ELMED Medical, among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Ambulatory care centers for its highest amount of usage and extensive proliferation of the new ASCs in the developed countries are the factors driving the market growth substantially.

In February 2020, Midland Health had partnered with local neurosurgeons and Midland Memorial Hospital for providing small-cut robot-assisted spine surgery. The Mazor X Stealth Robotic Navigation system was used in the operation as it helps with image-based pre-operative analytics and provides intra-operative guidance during surgery.

Medtronic has acquired in 2018 Mazor Robotics in a robot-assisted surgery platform. Medtronic, acquisition was to develop fully-integrated surgical planning, to unite spine technologies with Mazor robotic system. Mazor X has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA, Mazor X and Stealth are used together in the robotic-assisted surgery.

North America has obtained a significant share in the Surgical Robotics market of about 47.2% due to the increase in the number of hospitals adopting robot-assisted surgeries, rise in the per capita income, and due to government initiatives for robotic inventions.

Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Minimally Invasive Surgical Systems market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Surgical Robotics Market Are :

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Surgical Robotics Market on the basis of Product Type, Applications, End Use and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neurosurgery

Spinal surgery

ENT Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Robotic Radiosurgery System

Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pediatrics

Adults

Geriatrics

End Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Region wise performance of the Surgical Robotics Market industry

North America Surgical Robotics Market forecast is expected to remain significantly positive in terms of revenue share between 2020 and 2027. In addition, North America Keyword market revenue share is expected to remain comparatively larger than that of other regional markets from 2020 to 2027.

Asia Pacific registered fastest revenue CAGR in 2020, and the Surgical Robotics Market forecast is that this trend is expected to continue going ahead. Market forecast states that revenue share contribution from China, India, and South Korea is expected to remain robust till 2027

Europe Surgical Robotics Market forecast is positive currently, with revenue growth expected to remain steady between 2020 and 2027. Robust focus on research and development initiatives by major firms and changing trends and demographics in countries in the region are some factors expected to continue to support Surgical Robotics Market growth

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

