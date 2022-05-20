WhereScape Confirms Platinum Sponsorship of WWDVC 2022 and Invites Delegates to Build a Data Vault in Under 2 Hours

Stoweflake Resort and Spa Attendees at a Session Morning Qi Gong at WWDVC before the sessions

WhereScape invites delegates at WWDVC2022 to build a Data Vault in under 2 hours & experience the reality of turning DV 2.0 methodology into a practical reality

We've worked with Dan Linstedt since the inception of Data Vault, since then we have delighted customers with a technological approach that shortens the learning curve and guarantees future success” — WhereScape

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WhereScape Inc. (an Idera, Inc. company), the leader in data infrastructure automation, announced Platinum Support of World Wide Data Vault Conference 2022. At this event, delegates will experience the power of WhereScape Data Vault Express™ and agile development first-hand in a 2-hour lab.

Hundreds of organizations worldwide trust WhereScape to support their Data Vault projects. In a recently published case study, Investec Bank's Head of BI, Daniel Seymore, commented: "It took the architects a day and a half to solve all four use cases. They built two Data Vaults on the host application data, linked the two applications together, and documented the whole process. This was impressive by any standard. After that, it was an easy process to get all the documents signed."

The workshop at WWDVC 2022 will be led by two fully certified and highly experienced Data Vault practitioners. During this practical session, delegates will discover how:

● To automate the design, development, deployment, operation, and documentation of a Data Vault – both Raw Vault and Business Vault – to deliver faster with existing staffing

● Automation allows you to develop, change and operate your Data Vault by simply dragging from source to target and automatically create the mapping, transformations, and ELT code for your data platform in its native code

● WhereScape Data Vault Express simplifies the implementation of Data Vault 2.0 and ensures you adhere to its principles with built-in wizards and templates

● Data governance improves with every change recorded and documented to the Data Vault

As a Platinum Sponsor, WhereScape has secured a limited number of discounted coupons for the event. Those looking to attend can use coupon code 'Wherescape22' to receive 20% off registration. When you purchase an in-person ticket for the WWDVC conference, May 22-27, 2022 in Stowe, VT, USA, you will also have access to the virtual conference in its entirety.

About WhereScape

WhereScape helps IT organizations of all sizes leverage automation to design, develop, deploy, and operate data infrastructure faster. Users worldwide rely on WhereScape automation to eliminate hand-coding and other repetitive, time-intensive aspects of data infrastructure projects to deliver data warehouses, data vaults, data lakes, and data marts in days or weeks rather than months or years.

Founded in 2000, WhereScape became an Idera, Inc. company following the acquisition in 2019. Headquartered in Texas, USA, WhereScape employees and an established network of partners are perfectly positioned to support customers globally. For more information, visit www.wherescape.com.