Embedded Analytics Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 86.52 Billion By 2026

Embedded Analytics Market Size – USD 30.87 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.7%, Market Trends-The emergence of IoT and Augmented Analytics

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growth of the market is governed by various factors such as rising demand to combine analytics into enterprise applications, and rising focus on customer satisfaction

The embedded analytics market is expected to reach USD 86.52 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Embedded analytics is an emerging means for data analysis where users can investigate data across various business applications and workflows and make valuable decisions. Most of the companies are shifting towards embedded analytics due to the combined structure of the business application and BI tools in a particular suite. The conventional BI tools obtain insights from data analysis and needs support for real-time business decisions. In opposition, Embedded Analytics produces insight and action in the same circumstances by combining analytics within business application to establish real-time business decisions.

The market in the APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period. The Embedded Analytics Market in the Asia-Pacific region is one of the emerging markets focusing on several domains, such as telecommunications and IT and BFSI verticals. More organizations in the APAC region are adopting a cloud-enabling approach. As a result, cloud base technology has now become a favored option for IT modernization.

The Key players in the Embedded Analytics Market include IBM Corporation, Birst, Inc., Logi Analytics, Information Builders, Microstrategy Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Opentext Corporation, SAP SE, Qlik Technologies, Inc., and TIBCO.

•The embedded analytics market is estimated to reach USD 86.52 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

•The software component accounted for a larger share of 65.1% of the market in 2018.

•The cloud deployment is anticipated to grow at a higher rate of 14.4% during the forecast period.

•The healthcare application segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 13.8% during the forecast period.

•North America region accounted for the largest share of 27.3% of the market in 2018. The booming IT industry in the region and advantages such as improved flexibility and activity and being able to deploy new applications more quickly are the major reasons for growth in this region. The presence of a number of big industries, significant IT spending, and technological progress are some of the other factors that are boosting the growth of the market in the region.

•Various players are developing strategies to mark their presence in the industry.

•In May 2017, Microsoft launched Power Business Intelligence (BI) Premium, which builds on the prevailing Power BI portfolio, with a capacity-based licensing design that enhances the flexibility in terms of sharing, accessing, and administering the content. As a part of the latest offering, Power BI Embedded is concentrated with the Power BI service to produce one API surface, a constant set of abilities, and renders access to the most advanced features.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Deployment, Component, Application, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

• On-Premise

• Cloud

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

• Software

• Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• IT & Telecommunications

• Retail and Consumer goods

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

