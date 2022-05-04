Nanorobotics Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2020- 2028

Emergen Research

Rising investment in urgent care and increasing global geriatric population are key factors driving revenue growt of the global nanorobotics market

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Nanorobotics market that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Nanorobotics market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.

The report presents a lucid picture of the current industry landscape, including the historical and projected market size, based on value, technological innovations, micro- and macroeconomic components, and governing factors in the market. The global keyword market research report ends with a brief summary of the leading players operating in the market, their product offerings, key developments, SWOT analysis, investment feasibility and returns, and the growth trends and forecasts.

Nanorobotics Market Size – USD 6.12 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.9%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology

Nanorobots are being used to perform complex tasks and procedures and help to reduce human error in various procedures and test in the healthcare industry. Latest studies in DNA nanotechnology support large-scale utility of nanorobots in the healthcare industry.

The field of nanorobotics brings together various disciplines, including nanofabrication processes used for producing nanoactuators, nanomotors, and nanosensors, among others. Rising focus on regenerative medicine coupled with technological advancements is boosting market revenue growth. Furthermore, increasing adoption of medical equipment and more advanced technologies such as Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is driving growth of the global nanorobotics market, and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.

Long-term returns derived from nanobots is encouraging market players to enter into long-term partnerships and to invest majorly in further research and development in nanotechnology. Upsurge in demand for miniaturized devices along with rapid rate of automation across various sectors are other factors fueling market revenue growth. Advancements in features of nanorobotics will further drive market growth. However, increase in complexities with miniaturization is a key factor hampering revenue growth of the market currently.

Nanorobotics is employed to carry and deliver live cells to targeted areas in the body, which further expected to advance, and this is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of this segment over the forecast period.

Nanomedicine segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to its commercialization in the healthcare industry on large scale for drug delivery, in vitro diagnostics, in vivo imaging, biomaterial, drug therapy, and active implants.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to high spending on healthcare and increased investment in research & development of nanotechnology. Another contributing factor is increased demand for nanorobotics from the National Science Foundation (NSF) and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). Various clinical trials and pipeline projects in the U.S. for development of nanorobotics in various areas are also fueling market revenue growth.

Major players in the market include Bruker, Oxford Instruments, Toronto Nano Instrumentation, JEOL Ltd., Imina Technologies, Klocke Nanotechnik, Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc., Ginkgo Bioworks, Agilent Technologies, and Park Systems.

Segmental Analysis

The global Nanorobotics market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Nanorobotics sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global nanorobotics market based on type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Nanomanipulator

Electron Microscope (EM)

Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM)

Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM)

Scanning Probe Microscope (SPM)

Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM)

Scanning Tunneling Microscope (STM)

Bio-Nanorobotics

Magnetically Guided

Bacteria-Based

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Nanomedicine

Biomedical

Mechanical

Others (Space and Oil & Gas)

Regional Analysis of the Nanorobotics Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Rapid Business Growth Factors

In addition, the market is growing at a fast pace and the report shows us that there are a couple of key factors behind that. The most important factor that’s helping the market grow faster than usual is the tough competition.

