Statements by Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra on the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health

WASHINGTON, May 4, 2022 - Today, the White House announced its commitment to end hunger, improve nutrition and physical activity, reduce diet-related diseases, and close disparity gaps by 2030. As part of this commitment, the White House will hold a conference this fall to catalyze the public and private sectors around a coordinated, whole-of-government strategy to accelerate progress and drive significant change.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack released the following statement:

“For our country and our children to reach their highest potential, we must not only keep food on the table, but also aim for everyone to enjoy nutritious and affordable food that contributes to their overall health. The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to tackling both food and nutrition insecurity in order to prevent the diet-related diseases that plague our country, address health disparities in underserved communities, and give all Americans a chance for a healthy future,” said Secretary Vilsack. “The White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health will help drive the transformative solutions we seek to enact in the Biden-Harris Administration through a whole-of-government effort and alongside public and private stakeholders. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proud to be a partner as we work together toward the admirable goal of ending hunger and increasing healthy eating by 2030.”

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra released the following statement:

“Tackling food insecurity is key to boosting our nation’s health. Our understanding of science and social determinants that affect nutrition and physical activity has evolved in the past five decades, and it is high time we prioritize nutrition more for the sake of saving lives. As we prepare to gather for this conference, HHS—in partnership with federal agencies—continues to make new discoveries tied to healthy eating and physical activity, and advance guidance and policy to reduce Type 2 diabetes, obesity, and hypertension. Strengthening access to affordable and healthy food cuts down on chronic disease and helps us advance health equity for all Americans.”

