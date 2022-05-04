Pet camera Market Dynamics Analysis, Production, Supply & Demand, Covered in Latest Research 2021-2028| Google, Amazon.

Emergen Research Logo

Pet camera Market Trends – Technological advancements in pet camera features and functionalities

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global Pet camera market size is expected to reach USD 525.8 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 23.4%, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Major factors accounting for the global pet camera market revenue growth are increasing adoption of pets and companion animals, growing need among the working population to monitor pets remotely, increasing expenditure on pet care and monitoring devices, and rising disposable incomes of individuals. Rising concerns about safety and comfort of pets, increasing installation of home security cameras, and technological advances in pet camera designs, features, and functionalities are among the other key factors driving growth of the global market revenue.

Some Key Highlights in the Report:

• Among product type segments, the one-way video functionality segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the global pet camera market in 2020. Pet cameras with one-way video functionality are suitable for live audio and video calls, and these devices are also compatible with smartphones and tablets. Rising demand for these devices owing to other viable features such as automatic treat dispensing, laser dot chase game, customizable built-in ringtone, temperature monitoring, and sound & motion detection is a key factor boosting the revenue growth of this segment.

• Based on application, the treat dispensing was the most dominant of all segments in terms of revenue in 2020. Growing number of pet owners worldwide and rising demand for pet monitoring cameras with advanced, pet-friendly features including automatic treat dispensing are the major factors contributing to this segment’s growth.

• Among regional markets, North America reached the largest revenue share in the global pet camera market in 2020. Rising pet culture – largely among millennials – increasing adoption and rescuing of pet animals, and growing adoption of companion animals for geriatric and disabled people are among the major factors driving the North America market growth. Rising concerns about pet safety and security, surging demand for pet monitoring cameras with high-tech features, and high per capita income in the region further drive the regional market growth.

The Pet camera research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

The key companies studied in the Pet camera report are:

Guardzilla, Motorola Inc., Google LLC, Amazon Inc., Wagz Inc., Petcube Inc., PetChatz LLC, Ezviz Inc., Furbo, Acer Inc. (Pawbo Inc.), Zmodo Technology Corporation Ltd., and Vimtag LLC are some of the top companies operating in the global pet camera market.

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into the following regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The market is expected to be dominated by North American nations closely followed by European countries. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth owing to recent advancements and rising investments in the R&D sector.

For the purpose of this report, the global pet camera market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, end-use, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• One-way Video Functionality

• Two-way Video Functionality

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Monitoring

• Communicating

• Treat Dispensing

• Real-time Alert

• Remote Training

• Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Pet Owners

• Veterinarians

• Professional Trainers

• Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

• Offline Distribution Channels

• Online Distribution Channels

The report addresses the following key points:

• The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Pet camera market

• The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

• Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

• Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

• In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

• Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

