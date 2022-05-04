Etrnl Cosmetics Signs Top Creative Agency Sincbox Media

The cosmetics company bringing the purest Chaga mushroom-based products to market has signed the leader in brand response marketing

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Etrnl Cosmetics, a division of Active Health Foods, Inc. (OTC: AHFD), announced today that it has signed Sincbox Media, the multi Telly Award-winning direct response agency. Sincbox’s clients include Procter & Gamble, Covergirl, Visa, Starbucks and dozens of other brands known and respected throughout the world. Etrnl Cosmetics, which launched in April 2022, focuses on Chaga mushroom based skin and hair products – utilizing the incredibly rare fungi’s antioxidant properties in innovative ways. The announcement was made by AHFD/Etrnl Cosmetics CEO and Chairman Joe Wallace and Sincbox Chief Storyteller Bruce Somers Jr.

“Bruce Somers and the Sincbox team have changed the world of direct response and changed the game for so many brands that are deeply ingrained in American’s daily lives at home and work,” said CEO and Chairman of Active Health Foods, Inc. and Etrnl Cosmetics Joe Wallace. “Etrnl Cosmetics is on track to alter people’s experience with their skin and hair forever –harnessing the power of Chaga mushrooms. Sincbox has the creativity and vision to make sure the world knows what we can do.”

Chaga has been used as a folk remedy by people living in northern latitudes to treat various ailments and numerous peer reviewed scientific studies well document its antioxidant properties. AHFD's Etrnl Cosmetics plans to use the unique properties of Chaga to create a new class of cosmetics, zinc-free skin tone specific sunscreens, acne treatments, and hair care products.

AFHD underwent a change of control in April with Wallce becoming CEO and Chair. Outgoing CEO and Chair Glen Bonilla has been retained as a consultant. AHFD is in the process of updating information with the OTC Markets Group and other databases about the change in control.

Etrnl Cosmetics’ experts on sustainable Chaga procurement are Tulsy and Prema Ball of Chagit Products Inc. The brothers are also noted television producers of the Bering Sea Gold shows on Discovery.

About Active Health Foods & Etrnl Cosmetics

Active Health Foods, recently experienced a change of control with Los Angeles-based Entrepreneur Joe Wallace becoming CEO and Chairman. Previously, the Company acquired CoinChamp, Inc. CoinChamp is developing a platform for the plug-and-play creation of non-fungible tokens.

