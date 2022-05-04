PHILIPPINES, May 4 - Press Release May 4, 2022 IMEE: STOP MIDNIGHT IMPORTATIONS OF SUGAR NOW Senator Imee Marcos has warned that the government is about to violate the law in resuming the importation of 200,000 metric tons of sugar despite two court orders suspending it. Marcos, who chairs the Senate Committee on Economic Affairs, said that the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) on Tuesday issued Memorandum Circular No. 11 announcing that applications to import sugar have resumed. "This defies two temporary restraining orders (TRO's) issued by the Sagay and Himamaylan regional trial courts in Negros Occidental earlier this year," Marcos explained. The Sagay court's order in February specifically instructed the SRA "to maintain the status quo to be effective until the termination of this case unless earlier lifted." Marcos added that the SRA circular's exclusion of Western Visayas from eligibility for import applications was "a circumvention of the court orders coming from the region." Court hearings are still being held to resolve the conflict between the government and two leading groups of sugar planters that sought the TRO's - the United Sugar Producers Federation (Unifed) and the Rural Sugar Planters Association Inc. "The brazen attempt to import sugar despite its suspension points to a real midnight deal before the present administration steps down from office at the end of June," Marcos said, citing that the next court hearing has yet to take place on June 28. Unifed told Marcos's office on Wednesday that it was poised to file cases against Agriculture Secretary William Dar and SRA chief Hermenegildo Serafica for "contempt of court." Both government officials contend that a sugar shortage could occur later this year due to the damage wrought by Typhoon Odette last December, even as sugar planters remain confident of being able to meet the country's sugar needs. (Tagalog version) IMEE: MIDNIGHT DEAL SA IMPORTASYON NG ASUKAL, ITIGIL NOW NA! Nagbabala si Senador Imee Marcos sa gobyerno na may malalabag na batas kapag itinuloy ang importasyon ng 200,000 metriko-toneladang asukal na labag sa utos ng dalawang korte. Sinabi ni Marcos, chairman ng Senate Committee on Economic Affairs, na naglabas ng Memorandum Circular No. 11 ang Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) nitong nakaraang Martes para sa aplikasyon ng importasyon ng asukal. "Ito'y labag sa dalawang temporary restraining order (TRO) na inisyu ng mga regional trial court sa Sagay at Himamaylan sa Negros Occidental nuong unang bahagi ng taong ito," paliwanag ni Marcos. Espisipikong inatasan ng Sagay court noong Pebrero ang SRA na panatilihin ang suspensyon sa pag-import ng asukal hanggang maresolba ang kaso maliban na lang kung una na itong inalis. Dagdag pa ni Marcos na ang pagtatanggal ng SRA sa Western Visayas sa listahan ng mga pwedeng mag-import ay "isang paraan lamang ng pag-iwas sa utos ng dalawang korte mula sa rehiyon." Nagpapatuloy ngayon ang mga pagdinig sa korte para resolbahan ang di pagkakasundo sa pagitan ng gobyerno at dalawang nangungunang grupo ng mga sugar planter na humingi ng mga TRO - partikular na ang United Sugar Producers Federation (Unifed) at Rural Sugar Planters Association Inc" "Ang pagtatangkang mag-angkat ng asukal sa kabila ng pagsuspinde nito ng korte ay klarong pagpasok sa isang midnight deal bago bumaba sa panunungkulan ang kasalukuyang administrasyon sa katapusan ng Hunyo," ani Marcos, na tumukoy sa susunod na hearing na gaganapin pa sa Hunyo 28. Inihayag ng Unifed sa tanggapan ni Marcos na magsasampa sila ng kaso laban kay Agriculture Secretary William Dar at SRA chief Hermenegildo Serafica dahil sa "contempt of court" o pagsuway sa korte. Una nang inihayag ng naturang mga opisyal gobyerno na posibleng magkaroon ng kakapusan ng asukal sa huling bahagi ng taon dahil sa pinsalang dulot ng bagyong Odette noong Disyembre, kahit pa kumpyansa ang mga sugar planter na kaya naman nilang tugunan ang pangangailangan ng bansa sa asukal.