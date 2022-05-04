Subtonomy Broadens Support
Announces General Availability of its Network Experience Platform for Broadband and Gigabit Fiber NetworksSTOCKHOLM, SVERIGE, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SUBTONOMY, the leading Customer & Network Experience Platform provider, has announced it has added broadband network support to its Network Experience Platform. This means CSPs can now benefit from a fully convergent view of the network experience they’re providing to individual customers in real-time - enabling them to efficiently monitor experience, proactively fix faults, meet customer service expectations, control costs and develop new, quality-based products irrespective of the delivery network.
Why broadband support?
Broadband networks continue to expand worldwide. Point Topic calculated there were just over 1.2 billion fixed broadband subscribers in 2021, up 85 million connections from the year before with most of those coming from Asia. But demand from existing subscribers for higher speeds and more reliable broadband networks is also increasing rapidly – driven by the needs of bandwidth-hungry and QoS-sensitive services such as gaming, UHD streaming and video communications; the proliferation of smart home devices; and the demands of home working.
These trends are leading to a huge and fast upgrade of broadband networks, as countries make them gigabit-capable in order to close the digital divide and ensure they are well positioned for the future digital economy. Industry analysts, Analysys Mason, forecast this will result in worldwide fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) coverage increasing from 43% at the end of 2020 to 57% by the end of 2026. For the foreseeable future, however, broadband networks will be delivered over a mix of network types – traditional copper, cable, full fiber, fixed-wireless access, mobile and even satellite (LEOs).
Gigabit fiber needs lightning-fast support
But speed isn’t everything. As they become increasingly network-dependent, broadband customers need their connections to be reliable. And when things go wrong, they expect them to get fixed fast. Subtonomy research has revealed that more than a quarter of customers (26%) now expect 24x7 support and 1 in 3 (29%) won’t wait longer than 5 minutes to receive it. But hybrid networks, complex and demanding applications, and impatient customers create a perfect storm of demands for customer service teams. Without a change in approach, CSPs risk soaring costs, frustrated customers and increased churn.
Subtonomy’s Network Experience Platform transforms support
Thankfully, Subtonomy has the answer. We have been providing marketing-leading insight to mobile CSPs for the last 10 years. In that time, we have successfully retained all our customers. Now we are extending this support to broadband and fiber networks. The same, market-leading functionality is now available to support all customers, across all networks and all customer service channels.
“In the 10 years Subtonomy has been supporting mobile CSPs our customers’ needs have changed,” noted Fredrik Edwall, SVP Sales & Marketing at Subtonomy. “Many now offer both mobile and broadband services, or have identified the broadband market as one they wish to expand into. In response, we’ve extended our market-leading mobile Network Experience Platform to support broadband and gigabit fiber networks. This enables CSPs to deliver the type of fast, digital support that customers increasingly expect - no matter what the service or network technology - from a single pane of glass.”
Subtonomy’s approach brings unique advantages:
• Unified, accurate and real-time data - Subtonomy’s platform brings together data from both mobile and broadband networks (2G, 3G, 4G, 5G NSA, 5G SA, broadband and gigabit fiber) in real-time to deliver an accurate and up-to-date view of customers’ network experience in a single pane of glass.
• One source, multiple users - real-time experience data is available throughout the organization to operational teams, customer support, self-service platforms, digital channels (including chatbots), marketing, sales and business teams.
• Non-disruptive – Subtonomy can re-use a wide range of data sources so there’s minimal disruption to the CSP.
• Digital autonomy – accurate, real-time data is fed to all channels simultaneously, supporting customers’ desire to fix their own problems via self-service or other digital channels. This enables 90% of queries to be resolved through proactive self-service.
With Subtonomy’s help CSPs can now deliver a new standard of support that’s fit for the Gigabit era, differentiating themselves and positioning themselves as a provider of a quality network experience. Our broadband and gigabit fiber solution is now in production with our customers and available for general release to service providers worldwide.
About Subtonomy
Subtonomy’s AI-driven Customer & Network Experience Platform provides unprecedented real-time insight into the experience of customers on any network (2G, 3G, 4G, 5G NSA, 5G SA, broadband and gigabit fiber). Its easy-to-use applications utilize this rich data to enable customer support teams to isolate and resolve problems faster; operational teams to prioritize fault fixing and network build according to actual customer need; business teams to up-sell to both business customers and consumers; and wholesale teams to understand the service they’re delivering to MVNO clients. Founded in Sweden in 2012, Subtonomy’s technology helps network operators deliver more personalized support and more proactive care to help its clients deliver a premium network experience.
Learn more: subtonomy.com
Highlighted data from Subtonomy’s research on customer support
• 23% of customers, on average, contact their service provider to resolve a technical problem each year.
• 8% of customers have to contact their service provider more than once to resolve a technical problem.
• 11% of customers say they would contact customer support if they had a technical problem. But a real-world field study in Stockholm showed that fewer than 1% actually do call for support. This is problematic because such customers become dissatisfied and churn. See: Why silence isn’t golden in customer support
• Only 16% of customers think 9-5 support Monday to Friday is now acceptable. 26% expect 24x7 support and 63% expect support Monday to Sunday.
• Customer impatience is increasing: 78% will wait no longer than 10 minutes for resolution and 29% will only wait 5.
