Disaster Recovery as a service (DRaaS) Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 35% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Disaster Recovery as a service (DRaaS) Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market size is expected to grow from $5.79 billion in 2021 to $8.08 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.5%. The change in the DRaaS market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $26.73 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 34.9%. The rise in need for backing up public and private data drives the growth of the disaster recovery as a service market.

The DRaaS market consists of sales of cloud based disaster recovery as a services for protecting applications and data from the disruption caused due to disaster. DRaaS helps in business continuity in any event of system failure. Some features of these solutions are hybrid cloud availability monitoring, cross-cloud infrastructure management, and cross-platform health monitoring.

Global DRaaS Market Trends

Due to rise in the number of cyber threats, companies started using AI and Machine Learning in DRaaS solutions to detect threats and unusual behavior in advance. There are predictive learning algorithms that are being developed to differentiate between real and false disaster recovery situations. These learning algorithms can automatically perform proactive recoveries, eliminating outages before they are detected.

Global DRaaS Market Segments

The global DRaaS market is segmented:

By Service Type: Backup and Recovery, Real-Time Replication, Data Protection

By Application: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Government, IT and Telecom, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing and Logistics, Education

By Deployment Model: Premises-to-Cloud, Cloud-to-Cloud

By Size of Enterprise: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises

Cloud Type: Public, Private, Hybrid

By Geography: The global DRaaS market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s Disaster Recovery as a service (DRaaS) Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Citrix Systems, iland Internet Solutions, Cable & Wireless Communications Limited, SunGard Availability Services, Infrascale Inc., Bluelock LLC, Dell, Recovery Point Systems, Acronis International GmbH, TierPoint LLC, Geminare Incorporated, VMWare Inc., Symantec Corporation, Commvault, DATORA, Disaster Recovery South Africa (PTY) Ltd., Message Labs Africa and Node Africa, HP Enterprises Company, Treo Information Technology, NTT Communications, Veeam® Software, Zerto, Windstream Communications, and Verizon.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

